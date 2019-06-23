Shaun Johnson, Benji Marshall's little brother named in Kiwis squad for World Cup Nines

Shaun Johnson and Benji Marshall’s little brother, Jeremy Marshall-King, will headline the 16-man Kiwis nines squad named today for the World Cup Nines in Sydney later this month.

The squad also includes Parramatta’s star rookie Dylan Brown, Sharks powerhouse Braden Hamlin-Uele, Raiders winger and former NZ sevens player Bailey Simonsson and the Bulldogs speedster Reimis Smith, the son of former Kiwi Tyran Smith.

New Zealand are in Pool A alongside the Kangaroos, PNG and the USA for the tournament at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium on October 18 and 19.

More to come.