Shaun Johnson backs former Sharks teammate Paul Gallen to step in for Warriors

Ex-Warriors star Shaun Johnson is backing his former Sharks skipper Paul Gallen as a viable replacement for the Kiwi club.

Johnson told NRL.com Gallen would have "no problem lacing on the boots again''.

“We all know Gal, he's a pretty intense trainer and a hard worker,” Johnson said.

“From what I have seen the Warriors boys are doing it pretty tough with some injuries at the moment.

“I think it would quite cool for the game to see something like that happen … if it were to happen, I'm all for it.''

Gallen, 38, retired last year after 19 NRL seasons with Cronulla, but earlier this week offered to help the Warriors due to the current injury crisis.

The Warriors have lost forwards Bunty Afoa, Leeson Ah Mau, Jazz Tevaga and Jackson Frei before the season’s restart, and travel restrictions between New Zealand and Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic make finding replacements difficult to come by.

The Warriors sent a player loan request to the NRL to solve the issue but the governing body initially rejected their application before saying they would “reconsider” it next week.

Johnson said the NRL should allow a loan.

“100 per cent [the NRL should allow a player to come in],” he said.

“I don't see why or how you can expect them to come over for the good of the game and then something like this happens to just be like 'nah, deal with it'. I think the NRL should be doing what they can to assist them."

But in the meantime, Johnson said Gallen – a 32-Test Kangaroo who also boasts 24 State of Origin caps for New South Wales – would find his place in the game easily.