Shaun Johnson and rookie Isaiah Papali'i shine as Warriors deal to Titans

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
1 NEWS Sport Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.
PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett said the formation were called Kelvin-Helmholtz Waves.
Steve Askin, a decorated war hero, leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More