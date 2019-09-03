Shaun Johnson admits move to Sharks hasn't gone as 'smooth as what I'd hoped'

Shaun Johnson admitted his move to the Cronulla Sharks hasn’t gone as "smooth as what I’d hoped" after an injury-hit first season with the Sydney-based club.

Johnson left the Warriors at the end of last season as the club's record points scorer, with 917 from his 162 matches since his debut in 2011 - ahead of Stacey Jones.

Speaking to 1 NEWS from Sydney today, the Sharks playmaker discussed his season.

"It probably hasn't gone as smooth as what I'd hoped, to be honest," he said.

"I would have liked to have had a fully fit season - come in, hit the ground running - but it hasn't been that way for me. It's sort of been a bit of a slow burner and built throughout the season.

"Obviously, I hit a bit of a speed bump on the weekend," Johnson said, referencing a quad injury that ruled him out of the Sharks game against the Raiders at the last minute.

Johnson said he hopes to be fit to play the West Tigers on Sunday, in a season-defining match that will determine whether his team makes the finals.

Despite his injuries this year, Johnson said he has no regrets leaving the Warriors and is enjoying the move.

"I'm really enjoying the area, the community and the club's been great, the players are awesome," he said.

"I have Kayla (his partner) over here now. Everything is starting to line up, which is nice."