 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Shaun Johnson adamant rush defences won't leave him isolated again

share

Source:

AAP

Shaun Johnson is adamant he won't be left isolated again when his Warriors face Brisbane in the NRL.

Shaun Johnson passes. Penrith Panthers v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Penrith Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 6th July 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Shaun Johnson.

Source: Photosport

The Kiwi playmaker had more reason than most for despondency coming off the 36-4 pasting from Penrith which he said created a "hangover" early in the week.

The Warriors were left questioning themselves for the first time this season while Johnson considered how he was so eclipsed by Panthers rookie Jarome Luai, who tore a listless defence to shreds.

A perennial gripe of Warriors fans is why the mercurial Johnson can run so hot and cold.

With Brisbane likely to employ a rush defence similar to the effective Penrith strategy, Johnson and five-eighth Blake Green have paused for a re-think.

"My involvement's a big one going forward, along with finding out how I can inject myself in a different way when a team wants to try and shut me off like that," Johnson said.

"Where I'm in the team at the moment, I'm floating out the back.

"Greeny is working the middle, so I'm not seeing as much ball in those sorts of games."

Coach Stephen Kearney has retained nearly the same side for the clash between two teams that round out the bottom of the top eight.

However, they are on different trajectories with Brisbane chasing a fourth straight win after a 34-0 blitz of the Gold Coast last week.

Johnson said some bruised egos in the Warriors camp will ensure the Broncos get nothing easy.

"We're just disappointed that you work so hard to build something and it can all come undone in the space of 80 minutes," he said.

"That's what it sort of felt like."

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:50
1
The Reds coach told rugby.com.au that his brother in-law battled with substance abuse years ago.

Former All Blacks hardman Brad Thorn lays down the law on cocaine after family member's battle

2
Shaun Johnson passes. Penrith Panthers v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Penrith Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 6th July 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Shaun Johnson adamant rush defences won't leave him isolated again

3
Kiwi triathlete Terenzo Bozzone.

'Get my mug fixed' - Terenzo Bozzone in good spirits ahead of surgery after cycling accident

03:02
4
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 19 action.

Super Rugby round 19 picks: All Blacks galore rested for final round - will it come back to haunt anyone?

05:51
5
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the FIFA World Cup final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia out to make history in mouth-watering final showdown against France


01:47
They love their West Auckland community, but hate plastic so decided to do something about it.

1 NEWS Community: 'There's a real public surge and desire for change' - West Auckland residents sewing hundreds of fabric bags to replace plastic ones

Titirangi's local supermarket has reduced its plastic bag use by 60 per cent since the Love Titirangi Boomerang Bags initiative started last year.

03:25
Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Most read: Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency.

05:51
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the FIFA World Cup final.

World Cup Chat: Croatia out to make history in mouth-watering final showdown against France

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down what to expect in the FIFA World Cup final.

Levin double-fatal crash: Woman charged with careless driving causing death

Four others were injured in the crash on Monday.

Patterson shot two women dead and injured a third man two weeks ago, and now a 61-year-old is facing charges.

Former soldier who supplied military style weapons to Whangārei double-murderer sentenced to home detention

Michael Hayes was handed his sentence in the Whangārei District Court today.