Sharks topple Storm, rise above Warriors in NRL's top eight

Cronulla have stopped Melbourne's return to the top of the NRL ladder and helped their own top-four hopes with an enthralling 17-14 victory at AAMI Park.

The Storm were set to leapfrog the Sydney Roosters and Souths into the competition lead but remain stalled in third following the upset defeat.

After two losses heading into the round, the win was vital for the Sharks to help secure a double-chance finals berth, pushing them up to sixth.

In a high-quality affair, the Sharks' desperate defence proved the difference, with the Storm held up over the tryline three times and the dying minutes uncannily similar to their 2016 grand final decider.

Melbourne duo Will Chambers and Suliasi Vunivalu combined twice for Storm tries - the last in the 72nd minute - to keep their team in the hunt, but they were unable to find another to take the win.

Cronulla had won only once in Melbourne since 2009 but came out with all guns blazing.

Taking advantage of multiple Storm errors hooker Jayden Brailey scooted from dummy-half to dive across in the seventh minute for the opening try.

A superb backhand flick pass from Chambers found winger Vunivalu although Cameron Smith, who had an off day with the boot, was unable to level.

The Sharks extended their lead when winger Sosaia Feki somehow managed to dance down the sideline before flinging a ball back in-field for Valentine Holmes.

Fullback Holmes was one of his team's best, also tackling Joe Stimson to prevent a Storm try with 16 minutes left on the clock.

The Sharks led 13-4 at halftime after halfback Chad Townsend added a field goal, which looked as if it could prove valuable in the dying minutes.

Billy Slater, who announced his retirement midweek, helped closed the margin to 13-10 early in the second stanza when he ran on to a Cameron Munster grubber in the in-goal.

But Munster then a threw a loose pass that led to the Sharks' final try.

It was scooped up by centre Jesse Ramien and despite being brought down by Josh Addo-Carr after a 60m dash, Cronulla winger Josh Dugan took the ball from dummy- half and burst through some soft defence to help seal the win.

Cronulla's 17-14 win over Melbourne sees them rise to sixth overall. Source: SKY
'I haven't thought about the end' - Simon Mannering staying composed as NRL career winds down

Warriors

Warriors legend Simon Mannering says he's not thinking about his final few games playing for the club, having announced he'll retire at the end of the current season.

Quickly approaching the 300 game mark for the club, Mannering put in a trademark effort for the Warriors in Friday's 20-4 win over the Knights, putting the side one step closer to their first finals appearance since 2011.

However, despite walking away from the club where he's spent his whole professional career, Mannering says that he's not focusing on when the curtain comes down on his time with the Warriors.

"In all honesty, I haven't really thought about the end," he told Stuff.

"I thought that probably would be the case, but honestly, I haven't thought about the end or how many I have left.

"I'm just enjoying playing alongside these guys and I'm stoked for them all that we're playing some good footy after some pretty lean years."

Mannering also insists that the side keeping their focus towards the end of the regular season, still not guaranteed a spot in the NRL's top eight, should other results go against them.

"Next week it's the Bulldogs for us over in Sydney and it's nice to have consecutive wins, but we'll carry on building and in these next few round robin games we've got to focus on ourselves, it doesn't matter who we're playing against."

He debuted for the Warriors in 2005 and will hang up his boots at the end of the 2018 season. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand Rugby League officials have blocked any plans of a Tonga-Kangaroos Test in Auckland, seemingly worried that the clash would overshadow the Kiwis.

With Mate Ma'a Tonga's rise at last year's World Cup, calls for the Pacific powerhouse to face the reigning world champions have only grown louder, with either Auckland or New York mooted as a possible venue.

However, with the Kiwis to host Australia on October 13 at Mt Smart Stadium, NZRL boss Greg Peters said that any possible clash between Tonga and the Kangaroos in Auckland was unfeasible.

"We have been talking with the Australian Rugby League Commission and they're looking at a number of options for that game," he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"One of them was in Auckland, but we have a test match against Australia the weekend before, and we want to give prominence to that in our market.

"It's the first time we've played Australia in New Zealand for four years. Other than the World Cup, we've had precious little content in our own market.

"We want to rebuild the Kiwis jersey and get back on side with our fans, and this is a great opportunity for us to do that against Australia.

"It's a smaller market – we're a small sports market, let alone rugby league market in New Zealand."

An announcement over the logistics of any Kangaroos-Tonga clash is expected in the next 48 hours.

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Jason Taumalolo has committed to Mate Ma'a Tonga. Source: Photosport
