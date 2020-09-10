TODAY |

Sharks thank Warrriors for sacrifices but want to end their finals dream

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Cronulla Sharks say they respect the Warriors for their sacrifices to keep the NRL season alive but that's as far as it goes.

Shaun Johnson surveys the Warriors defence with Kodi Nikorima marking him. Source: Photosport

A win for the Auckland based club on Sunday night would bring them within 2 points of the Sharks who sit in 8th, just inside the qualification zone for the finals.

The two teams face off on Sunday at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

Sharks forward Aaron Woods says they're determined to end the Warriors' finals hopes.

"It's an incredible sacrifice, but for this week we have to put that aside we're coming up against a side in red hot form."

"We can't give them any leniency just for what they've done for the game, we do respect them for everything they've done but this week we can't worry about that."

Former Warriors star Shaun Johnson has been cleared of injury and starts at halfback for the Sharks.

The Warriors sit in 10th on the NRL ladder, level on 14 points with the Wests Tigers.

But after the Tigers' 26-24 defeat last night to the Rabbitohs, the Warriors could leapfrog into 9th with 16 points with three games to go before the finals.

Cronulla star Josh Dugan says the equation is clear for both side.

"We know if get a win we'll be playing finals and they won't".

League
Victor Waters
