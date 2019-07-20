Sharks star Andrew Fifita placed in induced coma

Tongan NRL star Andrew Fifita has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a throat injury in Cronulla's loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

Andrew Fifita runs against the Warriors Source: Photosport

The 32-year-old prop suffered a "significant laryngeal injury" when he collided with Knights star Tyson Frizell in the first half and was hospitalised after reporting breathing difficulties.

Reports claim Fifita’s condition has deteriorated further, revealing he has been placed into an induced coma to assist with his breathing.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports severe swelling of the larynx prompted a decision to put him into an induced coma.