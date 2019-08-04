Sharks overpower Rabbitohs to continue surge towards NRL finals

A returning Wade Graham has sparked Cronulla to a 39-24 NRL upset of South Sydney and their NRL season in the process.



Playing his first game since State of Origin III because of a hamstring injury, the crafty back-rower set up two tries, had a hand in another and proved a steadying influence as the Sharks rocketed from 10th to seventh with a boilover at Pointsbet Stadium.



After winning just one of their previous six, John Morris' side signalled they were ready to make a late charge with just five weeks of the regular season remaining.



For South Sydney, it provided a wake-up call and after making 12 errors and completing at just 63 per cent, they will now drop from second to third.



Wayne Bennett's team could find themselves in fourth if the Sydney Roosters beat Gold Coast today.



With Graham, Matt Moylan (hamstring), and Andrew Fifita (suspension) back in their line-up, the Sharks looked slick, disciplined and steely after appearing shaky over the last month-and-a-half.



Graham, making just his fourth appearance for the black, white and blue this season, had the biggest impact, and lined up Adam Reynolds with a monster hit that rankled Souths skipper Sam Burgess and set the tone.



He was then instrumental in the Sharks streaking out to a 24-12 halftime lead, laying on tries for Josh Dugan and Bronson Xerri.



First he held up the ball, putting the defenders in two minds which allowed Dugan to pour through a hole.



And when he decided to run it down the short side on the last tackle, he created space for Bronson Xerri to go over.



He was again in the thick of it when he took the line on, threw a cut-out pass to Xerri, who put Josh Morris into space before feeding it back onto Xerri to put the home side in a commanding position at 32-12 with 16 minutes left on the clock.



The Rabbitohs were rarely in the game - two tries in two minutes to Dane Gagai and Cameron Murray midway through the first half got them back within two but they put in an uncharacteristically wasteful display.



Not even the return of Burgess - after five games out due to shoulder surgery - could spark his side to life.

