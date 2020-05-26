Sharks flyer Bronson Xerri tests positive for banned substances

The NRL has been rocked by a major scandal with Cronulla star Bronson Xerri stood down after testing positive for banned substances.



Bronson Xerri Source: Getty

With the league league prepared to resume in two days, Xerri was provisionally suspended by the NRL today.



The NRL said the 19-year-old centre was tested by the Australian Sports Anti- Doping Authority in November and returned a positive sample for exogenous Testosterone, Androsterone, Etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a,17b-dio.



The substances are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the NRL's anti- doping policy. The maximum penalty for the breach includes multiple years on the sideline.

Xerri will be suspended from all sport indefinitely. He will have a chance to have a B-sample analysed at his request.

"The Sharks have today been made aware of the provisional suspension handed down to Bronson Xerri under the NRL's Anti-Doping Policy," Cronulla said in a statement.



"Bronson has been stood down from training and playing responsibilities while the process runs its course, which under the policy includes the opportunity to have his B-sample analysed.



"The club has been in contact with Bronson."



Xerri is one of the NRL's brightest young stars, after making his debut last season and scoring 13 tries in 22 games.

