Sharks crush Titans in Shaun Johnson's 200th NRL game

Shaun Johnson had plenty to smile about after his Sharks side cruised to a 38-10 victory over the Titans this afternoon, in Johnson's 200th game in the NRL.

The Sharks' emphatic display not only ensured Johnson celebrated his 200th game milestone with a win, but breathed fresh life into what had so far been a miserable campaign.

A week after caretaker Josh Hannay guided his team to their first victory since the controversial axing of John Morris, Cronulla have now gone back-to-back and are within a win of the top eight.

The Titans defence showed little resistance against the Sharks attack, with winger Ronaldo Mulitalo bagging a double on the left and centre Jesse Ramien having a field day down the right.

Ramien was arguably Cronulla's best, busting a team-high nine tackles, offloading four times, setting up two lines, carrying the ball for 153 metres and icing it off with a try.

The only blemish was being cited for making high contact on Phillip Sami late in the game.

The Sharks forward pack also made easy inroads into the Gold Coast middle, allowing the new scrumbase combination of Johnson and Matt Moylan to enjoy plenty of space to create havoc.

Up 26-6 at halftime, hooker Jayden Brailey and winger Connor Tracey also got on the scoresheet as the hosts cruised to their fourth win of the season.

Gold Coast drew first blood when Brian Kelly seized on a Tanah Boyd grubber kick, but that was all the joy they'd have in the first half as the Sharks took full advantage of their porous defence.

After Ramien try levelled the contest, the sin-binning of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for repeated infringements opened the door for Cronulla to set up the victory.

A Johnson penalty goal was quickly followed by Mulitalo going in for his first try and not even the binning of Will Chambers would stop their momentum.