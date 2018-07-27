 

Sharks coach slams Andrew Fifita's performance despite Tongan star playing through food poisoning

AAP
He left everything out on the field - mostly his lunch.

But Andrew Fifita's gutsy effort for Cronulla in their 12-10 NRL loss to Brisbane, after battling food poisoning, did not impress coach Shane Flanagan.

Fifita appeared to typify the brave Sharks in their Suncorp Stadium defeat on Thursday night, producing some head turning numbers despite at one stage vomiting on the field after a dodgy lunch.

He was forced off the field after 26 minutes as he overcame the effects of food poisoning but returned to finish with 131m to his name from 18 runs plus six tackle breaks.

He also polished off 24 tackles.

But Sharks mentor Flanagan rolled his eyes when it was suggested after the round 20 loss that Fifita had been impressive.

"I don't think it was one of Andrew's better games at all," he said.

"If that is your opinion of Andrew's game that's nice but by his standards and our standards it wasn't one of his better ones."

Flanagan said he would pull Fifita aside after the loss to address his concerns but refused to elaborate.

Asked what he didn't like about Fifita's game, Flanagan said: "I will keep that and work with Andrew on those".

The hulking forward blamed the hotel buffet for his upset stomach.

Fifita revealed he was made to pay for not sticking to his unorthodox pre-game routine.

"I missed my Subway today. I tried just going with the hotel food and I got really, really sick and I wouldn't go near the tryline down here at the south end," Fifita told Triple M Radio.

"It's the first time and it'll be the last time not eating Subway (on game day).

"I'll never go off it again. I don't care how far it is, I'll keep walking there."

While Fifita received tough love, Sharks halfback Chad Townsend got a bit of sympathy after being left to rue a key missed conversion.

After fullback Valentine Holmes bagged a double to take his try tally to a league leading 17, Townsend somehow butchered the kick right in front of the posts by hitting the left upright.

It left the scores locked at 10-10 early in the second half.

Sharks co-captain Paul Gallen felt for the playmaker post-match.

"We had opportunities at the back end of the game and didn't execute," Gallen said.

"Chad Townsend was under enormous pressure and we are not listening to him at times."

The fifth-placed Sharks hope to welcome back Wade Graham next round against Manly after the co-captain and flyer Edrick Lee both missed the Brisbane clash with groin injuries.

Sharks prop Andrew Fifita makes a run against the Broncos.
Sharks prop Andrew Fifita makes a run against the Broncos. Source: Getty
Warriors star Shaun Johnson says 'patience' key if they're to beat the Titans

warriors.kiwi
Warriors star Shaun Johnson says his team needs to show more "patience" with the ball if they are to overcome the Titans in the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Johnson said his team had the effort against the Melbourne Storm in their 12-6 loss last Sunday but their execution was lacking at the back end of their sets.

"The patience I think, getting to the back end of our sets, we seem to create an opportunities then we get really excited off the back of it," said Johnson.

"And try force something or try put a kick in, we just don't try take our medicine and play tackles four and five and put up a kick."

The Warriors welcome back their star No.6 Blake Green who replaces Mason Lino for their clash against the Titans.

"That's going to be really important for us this week, the Titans are a side that scramble really hard and it's going to feel like we are getting a lot of opportunities but then they'll be there to tidy up.

"So we have just got to weather that and be patient with it, yeah I definitely think that is an area we need to work on."

The Warriors sit eighth on the NRL ladder with the lingering in 12th position.

The NZ half believes his side needs to be smart with finishing off their sets. Source: warriors.kiwi
'It's a concern for the game' - Sharks coach questions NRL's bunker system

AAP
Another round, another NRL bunker controversy.

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has ensured officials will come under scrutiny for yet another week after claiming the refereeing was "not up to scratch" in their 12-10 loss to Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

A week after benefiting from two officials' howlers in their win over Canberra, Sharks mentor Flanagan claimed Cronulla were on the wrong end of "too many" bad calls before taking aim at the bunker.

His biggest gripe was the bunker's decision to not award a 26th minute try to centre Ricky Leutele.

The referee recommended a try but video officials overruled it after replays suggested Brisbane fullback Jamayne Isaako's boot stopped the ball from touching the ground.

"Clearly I think any fair judge would find it hard to find sufficient evidence to overrule the on-field decision," Flanagan said.

"We were on the positive end last week, we are on the negative end this week.

"There was just too many of them (tough calls). It's a concern for the game. That refereeing standard wasn't up to scratch."

The fallout over the gaffes in Cronulla's last round win over Canberra prompted a plea from NRL CEO Todd Greenberg for officials to "get better" ahead of the finals.

But officials are again in the headlines after Flanagan's post-match spray.

Cronulla co-captain Paul Gallen bit his tongue when asked about the officiating.

"They looked at it how many times? 20 times? So they had to look at it that many times to try and find sufficient evidence that it didn't touch a blade of grass but I'll let Flanno worry about that," Gallen said of the bunker's no-try call on Leutele.

"We were very brave but we should have got that done.

"That's a hard loss because I thought we should have won."

Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend was left to rue a butchered conversion right in front early in the second half that would have given the visitors a 12-10 lead.

Sharks winger Valentine Holmes bagged a double by the 44th minute to lock up the scores 10-10 and take his try tally to a league leading 17 in 14 games.

But Townsend couldn't slot what looked like a simple conversion, hitting the post instead.

"Give Brisbane credit, they defended well I suppose but in the end we should have kicked that goal ... who knows, we might have gone to golden point," Flanagan said.

A disallowed try proved decisive in Brisbane's 12-10 win over Cronulla. Source: SKY
