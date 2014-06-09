 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Sharks circling to offer Dragons star Josh Dugan million dollar contract

share

Source:

AAP

Cronulla have reportedly joined the hunt for off-contract St George Illawarra star Josh Dugan as uncertainty about the Test and NSW representative's future rolls on.

Josh Dugan at Dragons training.

Source: Getty

The Sharks are prepared to offer the 27-year-old similar money Jack Bird rejected to join Brisbane last month - close to $1 million a season - the Seven Network reports.

Dugan and Dragons coach Paul McGregor believe his best position is fullback, but St George Illawarra have reportedly tabled him an offer to play centre, a role which typically would pay less.

The Sharks' incumbent No.1 is Valentine Holmes.

Dugan is currently sidelined with a broken cheekbone he suffered in a nasty head clash with Dragons teammate Russell Packer during the Anzac Test last Friday night, ruling him out of the derby with the Sharks at UOW Jubilee Oval on Friday evening.

He faces a race against time to be fit for the first State Of Origin clash on May 31 with the injury expected to keep him out for at least three weeks.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:41
1
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


00:33
2
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Video: Watch Steve Hansen's reaction as All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool

00:33
3
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

00:45
4
The All Blacks will face the Springboks, Italy and two qualifiers in the tournament.

'Everyone will get excited about it' – Steve Hansen on All Blacks getting South Africa in RWC 2019 pool draw

00:40
5
The match day official had the crowd and players laughing after showing his sick colleague a red card.

Video: Unforgiving ref gives linesman RED card after he throws up on Scottish EPL sideline

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ