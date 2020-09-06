TODAY |

Sharks' Chad Townsend banned for three weeks after brutal hit on Kalyn Ponga

Source:  AAP

Cronulla will be without halfback Chad Townsend for three weeks and skipper Wade Graham for two after they both took an early guilty plea on match review charges stemming from their NRL game against Newcastle.

Townsend will be forced to sit out for three weeks following a guilty plea to the grade-three shoulder charge. Source: SKY

Townsend was facing a five-week ban for his hit on the Knights' Kalyn Ponga on Friday, which deemed a grade three shoulder charge.

He will still only play again if the Sharks hold their spot in the eight and make the finals.

Graham accepted a two-week ban for a dangerous throw charge for a lifting tackle on Mason Lino and will be available for their final round match against Canberra.

Toby Rudolf, who was involved in the same tackle but with his offence only deemed grade one, escaped suspension after also taking an early guilty plea

