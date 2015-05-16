 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Sharks can't guarantee NRL star Valentine Holmes No.1 jumper

AAP
Topics
League
NRL

Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan has refused to guarantee Valentine Holmes the Sharks No.1 jumper with Josh Dugan on the cusp of returning and creating pressure for the coveted spot.

Holmes has been at his brilliant best since being moved into his preferred position and made a bold statement about his desire to be the club's long-term NRL fullback.

Questions were raised about his future after the club publicly expressed their interest in former premiership-winning fullback Ben Barba.

Holmes was then linked to North Queensland, with Flanagan subsequently emphatically ruling out releasing the 23-year-old.

Since being one of Queensland's standouts in this year's Origin series loss, Holmes has been at his game-breaking best in his last five appearances in the Sharks No.1 jumper.

Over that period he has run for 200-plus metres on two occasions and is now second in the league for tries (15) and linebreaks (16).

He was accused of looking disinterested after being shifted to the wing earlier in the year in favour of Dugan.

But with Dugan sidelined by a leg injury, he has played some of his best football at the back for the Sharks over the last several weeks.

"He played well in Origin and he came out of it with that confidence, a bit of a spring in his step," Flanagan said.

"The thing I've seen in Val is he's been given the opportunity because of Duge's injury and he's done a really good job.

"He's really matured in that role, we've all been hoping that he took those steps."

Dugan has missed the last two months because of a leg problem and Flanagan said he would have returned on Thursday against Brisbane had he had a few more days' recovery time.

Dugan is now expected to be back for next Sunday's clash with Manly.

"If (this week) was maybe a Saturday or Sunday game he might have been more of a chance," Flangan said.

"Without any hiccups, he'll be right for next week."

Despite acknowledging Holmes' stellar efforts in the No.1 jumper of late, he couldn't guarantee that he would stay there when Dugan returns.

"I'll pick that team next week," Flanagan said.

Valentine Holmes of the Sharks Source: Getty
Topics
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The rookie prop showed class in his side's 52-11 victory at Eden Park.

Fast-rising All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe quits Chiefs for hometown Blues
2

Watch: French police mistake Chris Froome for rogue fan, cause him to crash after gruelling Tour de France stage
3

'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion
4

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
5

'Discrimination? I think so' - Serena Williams hits out again about frequent drug testing

MORE FROM
League
MORE
Manly won the match 26-20. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Photo: Photosport

Former NRL bad boy John Hopoate pleads guilty to striking charge
Manly won the match 26-20. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Photo: Photosport

John Hopoate in hot water again after being sent off for punching in league game
25th July, 2003. Aussie Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Rugby League Test Match. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia. Australia won the match, 48 - 6. Pic: Hannah Johnston/Photosport

NRL players are coached to 'cheat' says league legend Gorden Tallis
Josh Papalii of Queensland is tackled by Boyd Cordner of NSW during the State of Origin rugby league match game 3 decider, Queensland v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

Roosters skipper Boyd Cordner latest to back 'captain's challenge' concept to counter NRL's referee issue

Kiwis enforcer refusing to tone down style despite second ban this season

AAP
Topics
League

Canberra forward Joseph Tapine won't be changing the way he plays despite copping two suspensions this NRL season.

Tapine returns to the Raiders' second row for the clash with Melbourne on Saturday night after missing two games for dangerous contact in the round 17 match against Canterbury.

The 24-year-old also served a two-match ban in May for a shoulder charge on St George Illawarra's Matt Dufty.

Despite missing out on four games Tapine says he won't think twice about going in hard against the Storm.

"I'll keep going as I am," he said.

"I think I was unlucky with the last one and it's just how I play and I won't change that.

"It's disappointing I've had to miss some weeks this year."

Tapine's availability is timely with the Raiders season hanging by a thread - three games outside the top-eight with six rounds to play.

Canberra head to Melbourne already without captain Jarrod Croker, halfback Aidan Sezer and forward Shannon Boyd.

But one man who won't be missing is Michael Oldfield. He is set to play despite injuring his knee against Cronulla.

Tapine said the Raiders have moved on from their controversial loss to the Sharks which was plagued by refereeing errors.

"We got together as a group and had lunch just so we could focus back on this week and let last week go, it's done now," Tapine said.

The Raiders have a better record than most away teams at AAMI Park, winning three of their seven games at the venue.

However, when Billy Slater plays the Storm usually win as the star fullback has won 20 of 24 games against Canberra during his career.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 29: Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs during the round nine NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Canberra Raiders at ANZ Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Joseph Tapine of the Raiders is tackled by David Klemmer of the Bulldogs. Source: Getty
Topics
League
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:47
Anthony Joshua's promoter believes Parker has a point to prove and that the winner on Sunday will be a step closer to a title shot.

'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL

1 NEWS
Topics
League
Warriors

The Warriors' uneasy relationship with NRL officials this season has taken another turn today after a "demoted" referee who botched a crucial game last week was assigned to their upcoming game against the Titans.

The Kiwi NRL club has been on the short end of officials' calls on numerous occasions this season, including an uncalled forward pass that robbed them of a win against the Sharks last month and, as coach Stephen Kearney described it, inconsistent officiating in last weekend's 12-6 loss to the Storm.

Billy Slater. Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne Storm, NRL Rugby League round 19, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 22 July 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz
The Storm celebrate in their 12-6 win over the Warriors. Source: Photosport

Now, the Warriors' upcoming clash against the Titans has been labelled as a "lower-profile match" in an official NRL statement that under-fire referee Gerard Sutton has been assigned to officiate.

Sutton was the only referee to survive the axing from last week's controversial game between the Raiders and Sharks with Gavin Reynolds and Ricky MacFarlane dropped for their game-changing errors in the match.

Sutton was spared despite playing a crucial roll in a botched call late in the game where he initially put the whistle in his mouth to blow up a knock-on but let play continue leading to decisive try for the Sharks on the same play.

Now, the Australian ref has been given this Sunday's game at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The NRL's classification of the Warriors' match against the Titans has since copped backlash from players and pundits alike.

Warriors hooker Issac Luke wrote in a since-deleted tweet the governing body was rude to both teams with the comment.

Issac Luke's response to the NRL's statement regarding ref Gerard Sutton.
Issac Luke's response to the NRL's statement regarding ref Gerard Sutton. Source: Twitter / @issacluke

"What an insult. @NRL uppercut yourself. That's disrespectful to both teams. Lessssssgoooo Boys," Luke wrote.

Australian broadcaster Phil Gould slammed the NRL as well.

"To describe it as demotion is demeaning to teams involved," Gould wrote.

"It highlights naivety, insensitivity, inexperience. All the things that have referees in the situation they currently find themselves. All this can be fixed. I honestly believe it. But I can't see these people fixing it."

The Warriors' twitter account, which has been outspoken this week after calling out the referees' missed high tackle by Storm star Cam Smith on Sunday, also chipped in.

Sunday's game kicks off at 4pm NZT with Phil Henderson joining Sutton as the other ref for the match.

NRL referee Gerard Sutton.
NRL referee Gerard Sutton. Source: Getty
Topics
League
Warriors