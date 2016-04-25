 

Semi Radradra: I want to return to rugby league

Parramatta star Semi Radradra has revealed he has already begun negotiations to return to the NRL club after his stint in French rugby union.

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines.

It appears increasingly likely the 25-year-old will be back in the blue and gold by mid-2018 after confirming his manager George Christodoulou had, in the past week, begun talks with the Eels.

At the end of the NRL season, the Fijian-born try-scoring machine will depart Australia to link up with Top 14 club Toulon.

He has a one-year deal, with an option for a second, meaning he could be back in rugby league in June next year after the 2017-18 Top 14 season finishes.

"I would love to come back. I call this club my home. If the door is open next year, I will come back and finish it off," Radradra said.

"I've left that (negotiations) to my manager and he's doing a lot of work now. Last week and this week, he's talked with the club. I'll see after that."

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has expressed his desire to bring the former Australian Test representative home next year and Christodoulou says he expects his client to return to the NRL "for sure".

There now appears to be a strong desire from Radradra to play the 13-man game again after this year.

The Top 14 season runs until early June, meaning the Eels could bring him home before the June 30 deadline and he could be available around this time next year.

Radradra has scored at a phenomenal strike rate during his time in the NRL, racking up 68 tries in 82 games over four-and-a-half seasons.

Should he return, he could conceivably trouble Norths and Manly great Ken Irvine's record of 212 tries.

Radradra was forced to sign with Toulon after he was charged with domestic violence offences, which left his NRL playing future in doubt.

After pleading not guilty, the charges brought by ex-girlfriend Perina Ting were dropped last month by prosecutors.

He said were it not for the saga which dragged his private life into the spotlight, he wouldn't have signed with rugby union.

"It's a pretty tough decision. I signed that contract because of what happened in the past," Radradra said in reference to his court case.

"If that doesn't happen, I would have been happy to stay here, sign a couple more years and sign with Parra. That's what forced me to sign that contract.

"Also on my mind, I wanted to try something different and then come back."

