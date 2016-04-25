Semi Radradra facing possibility of last ever NRL game ahead of assault trial

Semi Radradra could be preparing to run out onto an NRL field for the final time in Parramatta's clash with North Queensland.



Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines. Source: Photosport

The superstar winger's future beyond this weekend is uncertain as he prepares to respond to domestic violence allegations in Parramatta Local Court.



The 24-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of common assault brought by his former partner before the hearing was adjourned until May 2.



He has been accused of punching his ex-partner during an argument over whether she could visit her mother and he is expected to on Tuesday give evidence.



Should he be found guilty, he could be suspended for the rest of the season by the NRL and his club, a potential move that would spell the premature end of his time in Australian rugby league.



The Fijian-born winger and former Australian Test representative has signed with rugby union club Toulon and will depart for France following the conclusion of the 2017 NRL season.



He was brought to Australia by the Eels in 2012 after being scouted playing for the Fiji Sevens team and quickly proved himself a try-scoring sensation.

