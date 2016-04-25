Semi Radradra expected to finish NRL season after domestic violence charges dropped

Fiji-born Australia winger Semi Radradra is expected to finish the National Rugby League season with Parramatta before moving to France to fulfill a rugby union contract with Toulon after domestic violence charges against him were dropped.

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines. Source: Photosport

The charges were dropped at the prosecutor's request today at Parramatta Local Court after cross examination of Radradra's former partner.

Radradra was cut from Australia's national team, the Kangaroos, in April last year after the charges were laid and he faced the prospect of a significant ban from the NRL if he was convicted. He has remained with Parramatta in the meantime but had been barred from representative selection pending the legal proceedings.

He signed a contract with French Top 14 powerhouse Toulon last year.

"That's where his future lies but for the next few months he will be with Parramatta Eels and hopefully win a premiership on his way out," Radradra's manager, George Christodoulou, said. "Semi loves rugby league and loves the Eels. But in the end he had to take care of business."

Christodoulou said the case had taken a toll on Radradra, adding that he was "relieved and grateful" the charges were dropped.