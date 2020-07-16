TODAY |

Season over for SBW's Wolfpack, pulls out of Super League due to financial challenges

Sonny Bill Williams and his Toronto Wolfpack's Super League season is over.

The Canadian club has pulled out of English rugby league's top tier, citing financial challenges.

Wolfpack officials say they intend on returning next season.

The side failed to win a match in their debut season.

Williams is reportedly on a $10 million deal, having joined the club after the 2019 Rugby World Cup. 

It was reported last week that his future, and that of other foreign players, was under threat due to visa issues brought on by the Covid-19 crisis. 

The Super League is set to return next week. 

