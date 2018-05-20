 

Sea Eagles star out for six weeks after fractured eye socket against Storm

Curtis Scott's clenched fist will leave Dylan Walker sidelined for six weeks after scans confirmed the Manly star had suffered a fractured eye socket.

Walker did not return to the field after he was punched by Scott during the second half of the Sea Eagles' 24-4 NRL win over Melbourne last night.

Scott, a potential NSW State of Origin bolter was sent off as a result of the punch, which came as Walker had his arms by his side after an earlier scuffle.

If Scott is charged on Sunday as a result of the incident, it's understood the match review committee can take Walker's injury into account when determining the grading.

Walker was sin-binned for his involvement in the fracas and was replaced by winger Matt Wright, from the bench, for the remainder of the match.

The Manly centre posted a photo to social media after the match of his injured eye socket with a caption of "talk s**t get hit ... Well done sir".

Scott apologised for the punch via a statement posted on Melbourne's social media on Sunday.

"While it doesn't change what happened last night I would like to deeply apologise to my team, Manly and NRL fans for my actions. Not how I want to represent myself, my team, or the game," he said.

Intriguingly, the injury means Walker's return match will likely come in the grudge match against the Storm in round 18 at Brookvale.

It comes as a massive blow to Manly, who had likely planned on shifting Walker back to the centres after the signing of Trent Hodkinson last week.

Winger Jorge Taufua is due back from a shoulder injury against Canberra on Friday night.

Moses Suli was upgraded to an NRL contract to replace Walker in the centres a fortnight ago when he moved into the halves.

