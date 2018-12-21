Sea Eagles star Addin Fonua-Blake confirms move to Warriors in 2021

NRL powerhouse Addin Fonua-Blake has confirmed this afternoon he will be joining the Warriors next season after asking to leave the Manly Sea Eagles earlier this month.

Addin Fonua-Blake in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport

Fonua-Blake told Manly officials he and his young family wanted to move out of Sydney last week despite having two years left on his contract with them.

The prop was given permission to speak to rival clubs where the Warriors emerged as frontrunners to land him - a status Fonua-Blake sealed this afternoon, revealing it on his Instagram account.

"Hardest decision I've had to make of my career but after six years with this family my time has come to an end," said of his Manly departure.

"I’d like to thank everyone from the coaching staff and all the players to all the loyal fans that stuck with us/me through every hard time we had over the past 6 years.

"Excited/Nervous about what waits for me next at the Warriors."

Fonua-Blake, a Tonga international, leads all NRL front-rowers for metres-per-run with more than 10 and has a tackle efficiency rating of 93.9 per cent.