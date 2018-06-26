 

Sea Eagles hopeful jet-lagged Kiwi Martin Taupau will be available for clash with Panthers

Manly are hoping to have Martin Taupau at their disposal for Sunday's NRL clash with Penrith despite his four-day ordeal to return to Australia.

DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Martin Taupau of New Zealand passes the ball during a Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

Kiwis forward Martin Taupau of New Zealand in action against England during their Denver Test in the US.

Source: Getty

Taupau was on Wednesday afternoon (NZT) finally on a plane and headed back to Sydney following a long and frustrating series of delays in the United States.

After turning out for New Zealand in the mid-year Test against England in Denver on Sunday morning (NZT), he was due to fly out the following day.

However after being held up by an electrical storm and having a flight cancelled due to mechanical issues, he was finally on a plane home out of San Francisco and due back in Australia on Thursday morning.

Taupau is a chance to take part in Friday's captain's run in an effort to prove he is fit and ready to take on Penrith at Panthers Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"(Taupau) will be assessed on his return by performance and medical staff before any decisions are made," Manly football operations general manager Gareth Holmes said.

After earlier expressing his frustration at the delay in getting home, Taupau said today he was relieved.

"Well this has definitely been an experience to forget, but i am excited to say that im finally coming home after a treacherous adventure," Taupau said on Twitter.

"I must say what has made this adventure comforting is the professionalism from @NZRL_Kiwis staff and my fiance back home."

Taupau's inclusion would be a big bonus against the Panthers' pack, considered by many to be the competition benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Manly has received clearance to field hooker Manese Fainu against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Sea Eagles had hoped to play Fainu as a development player a fortnight ago against St George Illawarra however were knocked back because the NRL ruled the club had other hookers available.

However with Jackson Hastings this week departing the club and Lewis Brown (shoulder) injured, the NRL on Wednesday gave him the green light to make his first-grade debut.

