 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Scott McLaughlin capitalises as Jamie Whincup's Supercars title hunt blown apart

share

Source:

AAP

Scott McLaughlin has capitalised on Jamie Whincup's heartbreak, with the Ford star poised to claim his first Supercars title after a dramatic race in Newcastle.

SCOTT MCLAUGHLIN / ALEXANDRE PREMAT (Shell Penske Ford). Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. 2017 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Round 11. Mount Panorma, Bathurst NSW 8 October 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.

Source: Photosport

Whincup's quest for an unprecedented seventh championship is hanging by a thread after steering damage which has led to a 23rd-place finish.

Starting from fifth on the grid on Saturday and 30 championship points ahead of polesitter McLaughlin, Whincup's Commodore made contract with Michael Caruso's Nissan Altima on the opening lap.

Shortly after that incident, Whincup narrowly avoided a three-car pile up involving Dale Wood, Taz Douglas and Jason Bright which forced the safety car onto the track.

But the halt in proceedings wasn't long enough to save Whincup. The Triple Eight Racing star later re-joined the fray more than 13 laps off the pace.

For McLaughlin, it is the 15th time this season he has stood on the podium.

The 24-year-old passed Bathurst 1000 winner David Reynolds on the 72nd lap to set up his eighth victory of the year.

It puts him 78 points in front of Whincup in overall standings ahead of Sunday's season finale.

On a sterling day for DJR Team Penske, Fabian Coulthard finished second behind stablemate McLaughlin to all but clinch the teams' championship with owner Roger Penske in the garage.

"There's a long way to go, but yes! That was awesome - I'm so pumped," McLaughlin said.

"To get one-two for Shell V-Power Racing is as good as it gets."

Reynolds was forced into a wall when Whincup's teammate Shane van Gisbergen passed him with 13 laps remaining, with stewards handing the 2016 champion a 15-second penalty over the incident.

Holden's Tim Slade finished third to grab his second podium for the season.

After red flags had halted the race three times, time was eventually called after 91 laps.

Qualifying for the final race of the season starts at 11.10am on Sunday, with a top-10 shootout to decide final grid positions for the 250km race.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

02:31
3
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

01:17
4
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:35
5
The winner of tonight’s match will face Australia in next week’s final in Brisbane.

Watch: Mount Smart Stadium covered in sea of red as jubilant Mate Ma'a Tonga fans arrive for RLWC semi clash with England

00:30
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.


00:30
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

England have beaten Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart in Auckland.

00:40
The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

Watch: Jacinda Adern insists Australia's approval imperative before taking Manus Island refugees

The Prime Minister says "it remains a matter for Australia."

01:05
The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Over a dozen people injured after terror scare causes mass panic on one of London's busiest shopping streets

The panic erupted on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 