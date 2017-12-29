 

Scotland rugby league coach Steve McCormack steps down after 14 years in role

Long-standing Scotland rugby league coach Steve McCormack has stepped down after 14 years in charge.

Scotland coach Steve McCormack.

The 43-year-old took the job at the start of 2004 and went on to guide Scotland to their first win at a World Cup and a quarter-final berth in the same competition.

"I would like to confirm I am ending my time as coach," he said in a statement.

"It has been a massive privilege to coach the national team for so long.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over 14 international campaigns."

Scotland failed to get out of group stages at this year's World Cup after an upset draw with Samoa and two losses to New Zealand and Tonga.

