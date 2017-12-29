Scotland rugby league coach Steve McCormack steps down after 14 years in role

Long-standing Scotland rugby league coach Steve McCormack has stepped down after 14 years in charge.



Scotland coach Steve McCormack. Source: Getty

The 43-year-old took the job at the start of 2004 and went on to guide Scotland to their first win at a World Cup and a quarter-final berth in the same competition.



"I would like to confirm I am ending my time as coach," he said in a statement.



"It has been a massive privilege to coach the national team for so long.



"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over 14 international campaigns."