SBW's UK Super League future dubious after team's contract terminated for 'serious breach'

Sonny Bill Williams’ future in the Super League is up in the air after his club, the Toronto Wolfpack, had their participation agreement with the competition terminated.

The Toronto Wolfpack team Source: Getty

Super League officials confirmed the termination today after the Wolfpack withdrew from the European competition last month due to financial strains caused by Covid-19.

Super League said in a statement the withdrawal is a serious breach of contract.

"Betfred Super League has terminated Toronto Wolfpack's Super League Participation Agreement for the 2020 season following its withdrawal from the competition last month," the statement said.

"Super League's action reflects the seriousness of the breach of contract by Toronto Wolfpack, which has impacted Super League and its member clubs.

"The Wolfpack would now have to enter into a new Participation Agreement before being able to play in the competition in 2021."

The Wolfpack were taking part in the Super League for the first time this season and immediately made waves with their signing of the former All Black on a rumoured two-year, $10 million deal.

But they failed to carry that momentum into the competition and lost all six of their games while being decimated by injuries.

After the Wolfpack confirmed their exit, Williams linked up with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL last week.

Williams' NRL return was delayed initially due to a law which states players can’t hold contracts with another team if they’re in the NRL but officials said they’d bend the rules for Wolfpack players.

As a result, Williams has now travelled to Sydney to join the Roosters for the remainder of the season and is currently completing his mandatory quarantine.