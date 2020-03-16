TODAY |

SBW's UK Super League future dubious after team's contract terminated for 'serious breach'

Source:  1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams’ future in the Super League is up in the air after his club, the Toronto Wolfpack, had their participation agreement with the competition terminated.

The Toronto Wolfpack team Source: Getty

Super League officials confirmed the termination today after the Wolfpack withdrew from the European competition last month due to financial strains caused by Covid-19.

Super League said in a statement the withdrawal is a serious breach of contract.

"Betfred Super League has terminated Toronto Wolfpack's Super League Participation Agreement for the 2020 season following its withdrawal from the competition last month," the statement said.

"Super League's action reflects the seriousness of the breach of contract by Toronto Wolfpack, which has impacted Super League and its member clubs.

"The Wolfpack would now have to enter into a new Participation Agreement before being able to play in the competition in 2021."

The Wolfpack were taking part in the Super League for the first time this season and immediately made waves with their signing of the former All Black on a rumoured two-year, $10 million deal.

But they failed to carry that momentum into the competition and lost all six of their games while being decimated by injuries.

After the Wolfpack confirmed their exit, Williams linked up with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL last week.

Williams' NRL return was delayed initially due to a law which states players can’t hold contracts with another team if they’re in the NRL but officials said they’d bend the rules for Wolfpack players.

As a result, Williams has now travelled to Sydney to join the Roosters for the remainder of the season and is currently completing his mandatory quarantine.

It’s believed the club is targeting a round 17 debut for Williams in four weeks.

League
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Six60 jam on Eden Park roof to announce halftime show at North v South rugby clash
2
Israel Folau courts more controversy, only player not to take a knee before Super League match
3
Ka kite, Kākāriki: Unwanted Blake Green leaving Warriors immediately to join Knights
4
'The club was shocked' - Todd Payten rejects offer to become permanent Warriors coach
5
Steven Adams attempts hilarious ninja style 'kip-up' as OKC beat Jazz
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Spain's former king leaving country amid financial scandal
00:15

'The club was shocked' - Todd Payten rejects offer to become permanent Warriors coach

The Chase star says suspected Covid-19 battle led to his dramatic weight loss
02:17

Families in Italy fight to recover remains of loved ones buried in mass graves at height of Covid-19 pandemic