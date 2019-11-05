TODAY |

SBW reportedly poised to sign $10 million contract with Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams' multi-million dollar return to rugby league looks to be complete.

Media in both Britain and Australia say Williams will join the Toronto Wolfpack in a two-year deal worth $10 million.

The Canadian team were recently promoted to the English Super League.

The contract would make Williams, 34, the richest player in either rugby union or league.

Williams will also make history with the deal by taking a stake in the club ahead of its move onto the stock market.

Yesterday Williams returned to New Zealand with the All Blacks after they finished third at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

A group of fans greeted the squad at Auckland Airport, after their third-place finish at the tournament. Source: 1 NEWS

