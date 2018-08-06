SBW doesn’t rule out league return - 'It'll have to be at a place where I can still have a voice'

Darren Lockyer has labelled South Sydney as NRL premiership favourites and livewire hooker Damien Cook their X-factor.
Cook spearheaded the Rabbitohs' 30-20 win over Melbourne, restoring them to top spot before Friday's blockbuster clash with the Sydney Roosters.
The 27-year-old is amidst a career year which has seen him play a crucial role in NSW's breakthrough State of Origin series win and looks certain to inherit Cameron Smith's Australian No.9 jersey.
He showcased his blinding speed with a 45m solo try against the Storm in which he beat four defenders after racing out of dummy-half.
Former Brisbane, Queensland and Australian captain Lockyer said Cook had gone to another level since his debut Origin series and his speed was giving Anthony Seibold's side a dynamic which no other team could match.
"They've got everything covered and I think the big difference is Cook," Lockyer told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.
"Melbourne are the best in the game at slowing the game down in defence, they control the ruck.
"But they couldn't handle the Rabbitohs the other night.
"That's what I think makes them the favourites from here."
The Rabbitohs could go a long way to sealing the minor premiership if they can defeat the Roosters at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.
The Storm are often criticised for their slow-down tactics and the ways which they influence the ruck.
After watching Cook cut them up through the middle, Parramatta legend Peter Sterling said he was one of the most influential players in the competition.
"Damien Cook gives South Sydney something that no other team has in regards to the No.9." Sterling said.
"There are some sharp dummy halves like Cameron McInnes but he (Cook) is blinding.
"He caught this Melbourne side out just with that speed alone on occasions.
"He gives them something, and certainly the (Sam, Tom and George) Burgess boys and (Angus) Crichton and (John) Sutton take him forward with quick play-the- balls, but he's a point of difference."
Penrith have produced their second remarkable NRL comeback in as many weeks to outscore Canberra 40-31 in a Panthers Stadium try-fest.
The Panthers were 14 points down at halftime, 12 down midway through the second half and seven behind when Sam Williams nailed a field goal in the 67th minute.
But tries to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Josh Mansour in the space of three minutes saved the Panthers from an insipid defensive display.
Panthers captain James Maloney sealed the win in the 78th minute to go with his three linebreak assists and two try assists.
The win means the Panthers remain in fifth spot but keep their top-four ambitions alive by moving to 28 points alongside fourth-placed St George Illawarra.
The Raiders will rue yet another one that got away.
Defence was left in the dressing sheds as both sides treated a healthy crowd of 12,915 to an attacking spectacle.
Twelve tries were scored in an end-to-end affair, including two to Panthers fullback Tyrone Peachey.
Most of the damage for the Raiders was done by usual suspects Jordan Rapana and Joseph Leilua, who combined for four tries as they tore the Panthers' left edge to shreds.
But it wasn't enough as the home side ran in its highest score of the season.
Penrith started brightly enough when James Tamou barged over in the second minute.
And while Peachey also found his way over the line inside the opening quarter of the match, the Panthers' defence showed little resistance when the Raiders had the ball.
Maloney in particular had a horror outing without the ball, missing six tackles in the first half alone as the visitors crossed for four first-half tries.
The Raiders' right flank of Leilua and Rapana dined out on the Panthers' flimsy left edge with a combined three tries in the opening 40 minutes.
Rapana's second was easily the highlight of the lot, intercepting an attempted Viliame Kikau offload and beat four defenders in a 100m dash to the line.