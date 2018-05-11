'Say it to my face' - Andrew Fifita calls out online troll who used racist and offensive term

NRL star Andrew Fifita has taken a blunt approach to stopping racism, opting to "name a shame" an online troll who abused him after a recent error in a game.

Andrew Fifita calls out a racist troll. Source: Andrew Fifita / Instagram

Fifita posted a screenshot on Instagram of his Twitter feed after the Sharks' 24-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday where one user called him a "black ****" for dropping a ball during the game.

The Tongan powerhouse decided enough was enough and addressed the issue.

"On the weekend I was passed this tweet to me after the game and they said it was when I dropped the ball over the line," he wrote in the caption.

"I have 1 message to all fans and people who just love to watch footy. Say No to racism, it's a harsh world we live in but thought I would name and shame this person. Online Social bulling is 1 of the biggest killers in the world."

Andrew Fifita of the Sharks is tackled during the round nine NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Parramatta Eels at Southern Cross Group Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty

He also tweeted #SayItToMyFacePlz" in response to the comment.

It follows South Sydney Rabbitohs star Greg Inglis' decision to speak out against racial abuse earlier this season after he was abused during a game.