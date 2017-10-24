Sandor Earl's NRL comeback stalled by serious knee injury

Sandor Earl's time on the NRL sidelines will stretch into another year with the Melbourne winger suffering a serious knee injury.

Sandor Earl. Source: Getty

The 28-year-old was given a career lifeline by the Storm after serving a four- year ASADA suspension for peptide trafficking.

But Earl will undergo knee surgery next week after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Tuesday at training, meaning he is likely to sit out the entire 2018 season.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said last week how impressed he'd been with Earl's fitness and willingness to learn after his time out of the game.

Storm football director Frank Ponissi said everyone was devastated for the former Canberra winger.

"He is understandably shattered at the moment and we will support him in every way, on and off the field, to assist Sandor's return back to playing," Ponissi said.

"While he has only been with the club a short time, he has earned the respect of the coaches and players in the way he has approached training and embraced the standards and values of our club."

Earl shared the news on Facebook, saying it was heartbreaking.

"As many of you may know this is the one injury all athletes wish to avoid. It is a freak accident and a tough pill to swallow," Earl wrote.

"I couldn't have done anymore in preparation and in effort. I was truly working towards something great this pre-season.