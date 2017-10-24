 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Sandor Earl's NRL comeback stalled by serious knee injury

share

Source:

AAP

Sandor Earl's time on the NRL sidelines will stretch into another year with the Melbourne winger suffering a serious knee injury.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: Sandor Earl of the Raiders scores a try during the round 18 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders at AAMI Park on July 7, 2012 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Sandor Earl.

Source: Getty

The 28-year-old was given a career lifeline by the Storm after serving a four- year ASADA suspension for peptide trafficking.

But Earl will undergo knee surgery next week after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on Tuesday at training, meaning he is likely to sit out the entire 2018 season.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said last week how impressed he'd been with Earl's fitness and willingness to learn after his time out of the game.

Storm football director Frank Ponissi said everyone was devastated for the former Canberra winger.

"He is understandably shattered at the moment and we will support him in every way, on and off the field, to assist Sandor's return back to playing," Ponissi said.

"While he has only been with the club a short time, he has earned the respect of the coaches and players in the way he has approached training and embraced the standards and values of our club."

Earl shared the news on Facebook, saying it was heartbreaking.

"As many of you may know this is the one injury all athletes wish to avoid. It is a freak accident and a tough pill to swallow," Earl wrote.

"I couldn't have done anymore in preparation and in effort. I was truly working towards something great this pre-season.

"If I hadn't already I'm looking to set new standards to the definition comeback."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Australia's spin bowler Lyon made a key play, running out England's batsman Vince in the 60th over in Brisbane.

Pinpoint! Nathan Lyon runs out England batsman with sensational piece of fielding

00:56
2
Normally leading from the front on the field, Sio Siua Taukeiaho froze for a while before taking the leap off the Sky Tower in Auckland.

'But I'm scared!' Tonga's RLWC prop freezes and stalls before completing Sky Jump

00:55
3
The Tongan centre wasn't getting too far ahead of himself, however, saying his side first need to overcome a tough England side to reach the final.

'They would need to bring more police officers and army to Auckland!' Konrad Hurrell on possible RLWC glory for Tonga

00:31
4
The Kiwi centre had to push away Kevin Durant as he and Russell Westbrook went forehead to forehead in a heated exchange.

Steven Adams plays peacemaker, breaks up heated argument between former OKC teammates Westbrook and Durant

02:00
5
The team from Holy Cross College is mixing it with the best young players in the country.

Meet the South Auckland girls turning heads on the cricket pitch

05:04

Toni Street tests self-defence skills on Kiwi Hollywood star Zoe Bell

The stuntwoman and actor is back home to teach Kiwi women some of her hardcore skills.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'It made me feel worthless' – Waikato mother and journalist shocked at crass message sent to her by local politician

Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting now faces a disciplinary hearing over the message.


01:57
A five-year University of Otago study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

'We definitely need them' - older employees important, but at higher risk of suffering workplace injuries

A new study shows men, particularly in manual labour jobs, are at most risk.

00:27
Brian and Hannah Tamaki's church could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of the deregistration.

Two Destiny Church charities stripped of charitable status for missing financial records filing deadline

The two charities of Brian and Hannah Tamaki could now face a substantial tax bill as a result of deregistration.

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

'This is ocean sprawl' - concerns over $10m extension to Queens Wharf so mega cruise ships can berth in Auckland harbour

Auckland's Tourism department wants to enable cruise ships holding more than 5000 passengers to dock.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 