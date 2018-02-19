 

Sam Lisone signs new two-year contract with Warriors

Source:

AAP

Warriors prop Sam Lisone has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with the NRL club, extending his stay until 2020.

Sam Lisone.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

The 24-year-old has made 63 appearances for the Auckland-based side since his 2015 debut, but is yet to taste NRL finals football.

He has played four Tests for Samoa and is looking forward to playing his part in helping the Warriors turn over a new leaf in 2018 and push into the top-eight.

Joining Lisone in the front row are newcomers Adam Blair (Brisbane), Leivaha Pulu and Agnatius Paasi (both Gold Coast), while Albert Vete and James Gavet have stayed put.

"I've learned so much at the club over the last few years from the experienced players in the squad and it's been great having Adam Blair here to help the younger forwards like me," Lisone said today.

"Now it's time to step up and take on more responsibility."

