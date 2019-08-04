Sam Burgess facing another NRL ban, placed on report for high shot on Matt Moylan

South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has told Sam Burgess to control his aggression with the Rabbitohs skipper in danger of missing next Sunday's blockbuster against ladder leaders Melbourne.



Burgess will today learn his fate after being put on report for a high shot on Cronulla's Matt Moylan during Saturday's limp 39-28 defeat to the Sharks at PointsBet Stadium.



The firey Englishman will also come under the scrutiny of the match review committee after he was caught rubbing his elbow into the face of Sharks captain Paul Gallen during the second half.



Three years ago Bennett delivered a withering public spray to Burgess for giving away too many penalties during an England Test loss to Australia.



And Bennett didn't try to hide his disappointment given the match was Burgess' first game back after spending the last eight weeks on the sideline due to a shoulder injury.



"I'm not happy about that, Sam's been out for a number of weeks and it's time for him to come back and lead from the front and stay within the rules of the game," Bennett said.



"He'll have to get that off his conscience. It's not what we needed at the time, there was no reason for it."



Even a grade one charge will see Burgess miss game time given his woeful disciplinary history which has seen him miss 10 games since he came into the NRL in 2010.



Before going in for shoulder surgery, Burgess was considered by many to be lucky to avoid a ban for his part in an ugly brawl in round 13 against Newcastle.



He was accused by Knights skipper Mitchell Pearce of a "dog shot" in the aftermath of the incident.



He was charged with contrary conduct and escaped with a $1350 but he also has the spectre of loading hanging over his head for two suspensions last year for a careless high tackle and dangerous contact.



"His aggression is important, I want them all to play with aggression," Bennett said.

