Sam Burgess cleared after high shot on Tigers' Robbie Farah

South Sydney captain Sam Burgess has been cleared by the NRL match review committee for his shot on Wests Tigers' Robbie Farah, escaping what would have been his third suspension of the season.



Burgess was put on report for a tackle which laid out former teammate Farah in Saturday's 22-6 loss to the Tigers.



However, the match review committee declined to charge Burgess, freeing him for Saturday's clash with last-placed Parramatta.



Burgess was penalised after he collected Farah around the shoulders midway through the first half of what was the Bunnies' first loss in 10 matches.



The Tigers dummy-half stayed down for several moments, prompting Burgess to volley a string of expletives at his former teammate.



The Englishman later declined to comment



Farah came out in support of Burgess, saying the incident didn't warrant a suspension.



However, the rejuvenated No.9 denied claims he stayed down in an attempt to milk a penalty.



"That was when Sam hit me in the first half," Farah said referring to his cut lip.



"He was carrying on like he didn't get me, when I was laying down. But he got me on the mouth.



"I thought he knocked out a couple of teeth there, but it's all good."

