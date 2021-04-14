Sacked NRL coach's mum slams Sharks as 'deceitful liars' for son's sudden axing

Sacked Cronulla coach John Morris' mum has hit out at the club, claiming her son doesn't understand why he can't coach out the NRL season.



John Morris Source: Photosport

Morris' axing on Tuesday was one of the most callous in years, after the club opted for Craig Fitzgibbon despite Morris making the finals in both his seasons at the helm.



The 40-year-old's exit came with immediate effect, with assistant Josh Hannay to take over as a caretaker when players return to training on Thursday.



But after Morris' players were only told of the news via text message on Tuesday night, his mother Sharyn launched a brutal Facebook post against management.



"My heart breaks for my son, the coach. So dedicated, so loyal. So disgusted that he was treated so badly by the board," Sharyn Morris wrote.



"Even though he knew they weren't re-signing him, he wanted to finish out his contract.



"He loves his players and staff. His only question - why? They couldn't answer him."



Morris' mother also called for members to vote out the board at the club's next election, calling for former chief executive Barry Russell's return.



"Fans get to know your board. They are deceitful liars. 24 hours they said 'no deal has been done'.



"You have the power but must be financial members for three years before you can vote.



"Vote them out and bring back Barry Russell, a true loyal Sharks man."



Meanwhile Morris' path back to the NRL won't come easy, and will potentially have to be via an assistant's role or in the English Super League, where four coaches are off-contract for next year.



Melbourne are the only side not to have a coach sorted for 2022, with Craig Bellamy likely to make the decision to go on for one more year.



The 300-game player will carry an impressive resume that includes the finals appearances despite a $353,000 salary cap penalty in both seasons due to issues under Shane Flanagan.



He also debuted 11 players in his time at the club, having brought the majority through lower grades himself.



But he majority of the NRL's bottom-eight clubs already have new men at the helm this year, meaning they will likely survive into next season.



The likes of Des Hasler and Adam O'Brien have recently re-signed at Manly and Newcastle.