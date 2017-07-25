 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


Sacked Bulldogs coach Des Hasler could take old NRL club to court

share

Source:

AAP

Des Hasler and Canterbury could face off in court after the veteran coach was sacked by the NRL club.

Bulldogs Head Coach Des Hasler

Bulldogs Head Coach Des Hasler

Source: Photosport

Hasler paid the price for missing the finals for the first time in his past 14 seasons as an NRL coach and was told he would not be at the club next year.

The news comes just under six months after the Bulldogs announced the veteran coach had signed a two-year extension to keep him at the club until the end of 2019.

But on Tuesday, the club's chairman Ray Dib claimed in a statement that deal was never legally binding.

"The heads of agreement reached with Des Hasler for an extension of his contract were non-binding and a decision has been made not to renew his contract for next year," he said

According to News Corp Australia, Hasler is said to have waited the whole season for a finalised $2 million contract that never arrived from the club.

In turn, it meant the Bulldogs believed they could simply make the decision not to retain Hasler into next season, potentially without the hefty payout that would have accompanied his sacking.

The axing comes ahead of next February's crunch board elections at the NRL club, where conjecture over the decision to re-sign Hasler was set to be a key factor.

But outgoing captain James Graham told Fox Sports' NRL 360 on Tuesday night the move to sack Hasler was the wrong one.

"His quest for a premiership became almost dogmatic," Graham said.

"There was no stone left unturned. His analytical side of the game was forensic. There was not much more he could have humanly possible given.

"As a captain, as part of the playing group we've got to bear some of the burden. I do feel like we've let him down a bit."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

04:01
1
The former America's Cup sailor turned commentator says the decision won't stop teams hunting for different engineering advantages though.

Peter Lester backs Team NZ's call to abandon cyclors: 'It gives the sport back to sailors'

00:43
2
The Duco Events boss was passionate about the issue at yesterday's press conference.

Watch: Composed David Higgins announces ref change for Parker's fight with Fury - 'We've been offered a compromise'

00:30
3
This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

'Oh no!' - Aussie player throws away title as early celebration turns into agonising loss after final hooter

4
Eben Etzebeth shows his disappointment during the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'Keep our families out of it' - Boks skipper upset after fans target partners following ABs humiliation

01:04
5
The Kiwi boxer got rid of his scruffy look for Sunday's bout, but he revealed there's still some body waxing needed to truly finish the look.

Baby-faced Joe Parker giggles through explanation of clean-shaven mentality: 'Look sharp, feel sharp, fight sharp'

01:54
Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

Election countdown: Housing, education, mental health and addressing poverty key issues in upper South Island

Voters spoke to 1 NEWS Reporter Kaitlin Ruddock on what matters to them this election.

03:23
Out of a Wellington flat a small buy-one-give-one sanitary supply business was formed by students Miranda Hitchings and Jacinta Gulasekharam.

'Don't want this to be an issue anymore' – Two women begin sanitary product supply business to help teens in need

Out of a Wellington flat, a small sanitary product supply business was formed by two students.

00:45
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the government is limited in what it can do, but the saga is still hurting National

Analysis: 'It's taking some gloss off what National were doing' - fuel crisis dominating final days on election trail

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says the saga is starting to hurt National.


04:25
1 NEWS speaks to a woman whose baby died after she was left languishing in the hospital for 17 hours.

Exclusive report: Seven baby deaths in seven weeks - are Waikato Hospital's maternity services in crisis?

A woman says her baby died and she nearly lost her life after a lack of action.


04:15
There are signs of trouble at the pump as one retailer cuts supply of high-grade petrol.

Air New Zealand takes drastic measures over fuel crisis by restricting ticket sales, impacting thousands of customers

The airline has halted sales for some international services altogether.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 