 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


'It s**** me' - Johnathan Thurston fumes after another late cheap shot

share

Source:

AAP

Champion halfback Johnathan Thurston has questioned whether it will take a broken rib for the NRL to act on the continuing spate of late shots on the game's playmakers.

The North Queensland skipper wsa hit late once again in his side's 26-12 win last night.
Source: SKY

The North Queensland captain was again laid out in attack by an opposition forward for the second week in a row in last night's breakthrough victory over Manly.

One week after getting belted by Melbourne forward Sam Kasiano that resulted in a one-week ban, Thurston was whacked by Jack Gosiewski long after passing the ball in the first half at Lottoland.

"It s***ts me. It's not part of our team, not how we go about our business. But it's been put on report, so I'm sure the match review committee will deal with it," Thurston said.

"What's it going to take? A broken rib and be out for three-four weeks before they really stamp down on it?"

Cowboys coach Paul Green suggested the referees should have used the sin-bin.

"They've spoken about using the sin bin for foul play, so it has been spoken about," Green said.

Channel Nine commentator Andrew Johns has long been a vocal critic of the shot, and again called for longer punishments to deter defenders from laying out the game's playmakers.

He believes opposition teams commit the offence not only to discourage players from taking on the line, but also to wipe them out for the next play.

"Players don't deserve to be dog shot in the back when they're not looking," Johns said.

"I've been harping on it for a long time but someone's going to hurt their neck, break their back, or hurt their kidneys, and we'll react then.

"There's got to be some long suspensions, and then they'll stop."

Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett conceded Gosiewski, who finished the match with a suspected broken arm, is likely to draw a charge from the match review committee.

"It was a little bit late but it's not going to matter because he'll be out for a few months anyway with whatever he's done. But yeah, it was a little bit late," Barrett said.

Thurston overcame the incident to spearhead the Cowboys to a sorely-needed win, playing a hand in three of their four tries to snap a three-game losing streak.

Star forward Jason Taumalolo was just as immense, racking up 268 metres, 12 tackle busts and a try in a monstrous performance.

Coach Paul Green hailed the effort In a week where the Cowboys lost three players to Origin, failed to overturn a shoulder charge from Matt Scott at the judiciary, and lost Scott Bolton to injury.

"That was I reckon in my time at the Cowboys, that's probably (one of), if not the best, wins we've ever had... Given how our season's gone so far, it was an enormous win for us," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


03:13
2
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 16 picks: Will the Hurricanes falter for a second straight week at the the hands of the Highlanders?

00:14
3
The North Queensland skipper wsa hit late once again in his side's 26-12 win last night.

'It s**** me' - Johnathan Thurston fumes after another late cheap shot

4
An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury


00:14
5
The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

01:02
The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs".

Government injects $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.


03:38
Sean Lyons of Netsafe says teens are often put under pressure to share explicit imagery of themselves, which has police concerned about the consequences.

Netsafe warns NZ teens under increased pressure to provide nude selfies: 'pretty alarming stuff'

Hawke's Bay Police have reported a stark increase in the number of images being shared in the region.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 