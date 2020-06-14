Russell Packer suspended two weeks after entering early guilty plea for high tackle

Russell Packer has been suspended for Wests Tigers' next two NRL games after taking the early guilty plea for a careless high tackle.



The prop was issued a grade-three careless high tackle charge for his shot on Canberra forward Joseph Tapine during the Tigers' loss on Saturday.



Packer was facing a three-game layoff but had his ban reduced by taking the early plea.



The former New Zealand international's absence will open the door for the likes of Oliver Clark and Luke Garner to return to the line-up after they were dropped last weekend.



St George Illawarra playmaker Corey Norman is looking at a maximum $900 fine for a grade-one tripping charge.

