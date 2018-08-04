 

Russell Packer strolls through woeful Knights defence to score, Tigers win heaps pressure on Warriors

Wests Tigers have inched within a win of the NRL's top eight, prevailing 25-16 over Newcastle in a fluctuating contest.

Probing Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks was the architect against the error-prone Knights on Friday night, scoring one try and setting up another either side of halftime at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Knights halfback Mitchell Pearce was benched with a badly corked thigh as the hosts looked out of answers early in the second half.

Instead, down 22-4, they rallied to within six points entering the final 10 minutes before Brooks drilled a field goal to ice the victory.

The Tigers are now just two points behind the eighth-placed New Zealand Warriors, who meet St George Illawarra in a Saturday clash that now looms large.

"We made it harder for ourselves than we needed to or should have, but anyway ... in the end we defended when we needed to and got the job done," Tigers coach Ivan Cleary said.

"Brooksy was really good, I thought. He ran the ball whenever he could and seemed to be whenever he did that something good happened."

Newcastle's sleepy first-half display cost them and was one Ken Sio hopes to wipe from his memory.

The winger started the game by kicking the ball out on the full and then did it again 20 minutes later, only this time the ball flew even further past the dead- ball line.

He was then sin-binned after deliberately slowing down the play the ball after Pearce's loose pass handed the Tigers possession just metres from the line.

In between Sio's blemishes, the Tigers scored 10 points, with captain Russell Packer spinning out of a tackle for the game's opener.

Newcastle replied through Sione Mata'utia before Brooks restored order by skipping through for the easiest of tries and a 16-4 lead at the break.

He then set up Robbie Farah before Kalyn Ponga and Aidan Guerra replied for the Knights to give hope to their 18,561-strong crowd.

But the Tigers steadied when it mattered, scoring the final three points to keep their finals hopes flickering.

"There was one or two guys there that'll know where they came up short," Knights coach Nathan Brown said.

"We started to swing the momentum then dropped the ball from the kick-off and the cycle started again."

Brown said Pearce was in doubt for next week's trip to Auckland to play the Warriors, while Benji Marshall (calf) also pulled up sore in a concern for the victors.

Wests Tigers defeated Newcastle 25-16 in their NRL match.
Raiders fullback Jack Wighton's season ends after NRL upholds 10 week ban over five assault charges

AAP
Jack Wighton's hopes of returning to Canberra this year are over after the NRL stood by its 10-match ban and $30,000 fine for the Raiders fullback.

Wighton hasn't played for the Raiders since mid-June, when he pleaded guilty to five charges of assault, including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of public urination over an incident in February.

After originally being suspended for six games by Canberra, the penalty was last month pushed up to the rest of the NRL season.

That decision infuriated the Raiders, who said it was "excessive" and questioned why they'd even been given a role in the penalty process if they could be overruled.

Wighton submitted a response to the breach notice and sought a reduction in his penalty, but the league confirmed on Friday he had been unsuccessful.

Regardless, Canberra are out of finals contention after losing three of their past five games to fall six points behind eighth spot.

Wighton will return to court for sentencing on November 14.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Jack Wighton of the Raiders surges forward during the round 15 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canberra Raiders at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Jack Wighton. Source: Getty
AAP
Veteran whistleblower Matt Cecchin could get his wish for referees to be given full-time access to sports psychologists after he announced he was leaving the NRL at season's end.

Cecchin confirmed his retirement on Friday, as he drew tired of criticism and the mounting pressure after having already achieved all he could in Australia with four State of Origin matches and three grand finals.

However he is desperate to go out with a legacy aimed at looking after the next generation, and has approached NRL CEO Todd Greenberg about having a full-time sports psychologists within the ranks after he sought the help of one in 2016 following public backlash over a decision.

"We have worked so hard on the physical aspect of what we do, for years and years and years. But we've done very little around the mental health space," Cecchin told AAP.

"It's the one thing I've asked for when I spoke to Todd a couple of weeks ago - I would like is a full-time sport psych to the referees.

"To not only help them deal with the noise and the pressure and the performance, but also to help them improve and deal with making decision making under different aspects and scenarios."

It's understood the NRL are seriously considering Cecchin's idea, and it's likely to happen as soon as next season.

Ahead of becoming just the seventh referee to reach 300 matches when Penrith meet Canberra on Sunday, the 44-year-old this week revealed to Fairfax Media the death threats and abuse levelled against his family throughout his 18-season career.

He hoped the revelations made around his retirement would act as a reminder to critics about the treatment of officials.

"That's why I invite anyone to come into our offices and see how hard we train, how close we are as a group and what the morale is really like," he said.

"The hardest time when it comes to coping with things is when I'm away from the game and the noise is a bit louder."

He's hopeful of picking up a job in the English Super League next year.

Meanwhile Sunday's clash will also represent his 500th game as NRL official, when including 166 games as a touch judge and 34 as a video referee.

NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 28 July 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
NRL referee Matt Cecchin. Source: Photosport
