Russell Packer sinbinned, placed on report in disastrous NRL return

1 NEWS

Former Warriors and Kiwis prop Russell Packer's NRL return with the Wests Tigers was nothing but disastrous, sin binned and placed on report in the 14-6 loss to the Raiders.

The former Kiwis and Warriors prop had a night to forget for the Tigers. Source: SKY

Making his first-grade return after 418 days due to injury woes, Packer managed just 12 minutes all up for the Tigers, with more than one brain explosion costing his team.

With the scores at 6-4 in favour of the Raiders, the 30-year-old was sent to the sin bin, giving away a professional foul on ex-Kiwis teammate Jordan Rapana, pulling at his jersey to stop the play of the ball.

If that wasn't enough, Packer's return to the field saw him hit another former international teammate, Joseph Tapine, high and late, leaving the second rower seeing stars.

That hit seeing Packer placed on report, and will potentially front the NRL's judiciary at a later date.

Australia's Sydney Morning Herald described Packer's ill-fated return as "12 minutes of madness," as the Tigers slipped to defeat from an early 6-0 lead.

