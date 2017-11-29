Rugby League World Cup organisers ignore Tongan fan petition to get England loss reversed

Rugby League World Cup organisers have crushed any Tongan fans' hopes of seeing their side in the final, ignoring a petition to have their semi-final loss to England reversed.
The team is still being feted as heroes in their homeland as they touch down for a public holiday.
Fans have been protesting referee Matt Cecchin's decision not to review Andrew Fifita's possible try in the final minutes of his team's 20-18 loss in Auckland.
Meanwhile, the team has arrived in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa ahead of their royal welcome today from King Tupou.
The island national is celebrating a national holiday in honour of the team's efforts.
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.
