Rugby League World Cup organisers ignore Tongan fan petition to get England loss reversed

Rugby League World Cup organisers have crushed any Tongan fans' hopes of seeing their side in the final, ignoring a petition to have their semi-final loss to England reversed.

Fans have been protesting referee Matt Cecchin's decision not to review Andrew Fifita's possible try in the final minutes of his team's 20-18 loss in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the team has arrived in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa ahead of their royal welcome today from King Tupou.