Rugby League World Cup organisers ignore Tongan fan petition to get England loss reversed

Rugby League World Cup organisers have crushed any Tongan fans' hopes of seeing their side in the final, ignoring a petition to have their semi-final loss to England reversed. 

The team is still being feted as heroes in their homeland as they touch down for a public holiday.
Fans have been protesting referee Matt Cecchin's decision not to review Andrew Fifita's possible try in the final minutes of his team's 20-18 loss in Auckland.

Meanwhile, the team has arrived in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa ahead of their royal welcome today from King Tupou.

The island national is celebrating a national holiday in honour of the team's efforts. 

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
The rugby league star threw away his boots as fans stayed late into the evening to be with their heroes.
The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.
The rugby league stars showed love to their adoring fans, giving away their playing gears and celebrating with them downtown last night.
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Tournament director Karl Budge is optimistic of landing one of the game's greats.

The Tongan centre said he's proud of what the team achieved on and off the field.

It's the team's biggest win outside Oceania for 24 years.

The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same spot as a slip in October.

The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

The latest slip near the Birkenhead shops carried a piece of equipment with it but no one was injured.

