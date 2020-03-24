Rugby League teetering on the edge of financial collapse

With the NRL season finally called off, rugby league is staring down the barrel of financial ruin.

After relocating to Australia in the hope of continuing their season, the Warriors have now returned to New Zealand with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the sport.

Warriors CEO Cameron George admitted that the end to the season strikes a massive blow to the franchise.

"It's devastating for our sport, for New Zealand, our fans, members, and sponsors, But none more devastating to the players and their families and the staff."

The NRL has reportedly told clubs it has a $150 million war chest but that still leaves the game in a big financial hole.

ARLC Chariman Peter V'landys didn't mince his words when describing the predicament the sport is in.

"It's catastrophic. I don't think we've ever come across a financial crisis like this. We're all affected, as Todd pointed out, we've led by example by cutting our expenditure immediately and we're hoping the clubs will do the same very quickly," V'landys said.

Organisers and players were desperate for the season to continue with some players offering to take a pay cut at the 11th hour.

Dragons player Ben Hunt said a pay cut amongst players would be of relative insignificance with many around the world losing their only source of income.

"If we have to take a little cut then so be it. There's a lot of people out there that are obviously going to be doing it a lot harder than us and losing their jobs completely," Hunt said.

The NRL's efforts to keep the season afloat were officially derailed when Queensland decided it would be closing state borders to counteract the spread of coronavirus.