TODAY |

Rugby League teetering on the edge of financial collapse

Source:  1 NEWS

With the NRL season finally called off, rugby league is staring down the barrel of financial ruin. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The club faces possible financial ruin now the NRL has been suspended. Source: 1 NEWS

After relocating to Australia in the hope of continuing their season, the Warriors have now returned to New Zealand with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the sport.

Warriors CEO Cameron George admitted that the end to the season strikes a massive blow to the franchise.

"It's devastating for our sport, for New Zealand, our fans, members, and sponsors, But none more devastating to the players and their families and the staff."

The NRL has reportedly told clubs it has a $150 million war chest but that still leaves the game in a big financial hole.

ARLC Chariman Peter V'landys didn't mince his words when describing the predicament the sport is in.

"It's catastrophic. I don't think we've ever come across a financial crisis like this. We're all affected, as Todd pointed out, we've led by example by cutting our expenditure immediately and we're hoping the clubs will do the same very quickly," V'landys said.

Organisers and players were desperate for the season to continue with some players offering to take a pay cut at the 11th hour.

Dragons player Ben Hunt said a pay cut amongst players would be of relative insignificance with many around the world losing their only source of income.

"If we have to take a little cut then so be it. There's a lot of people out there that are obviously going to be doing it a lot harder than us and losing their jobs completely," Hunt said.

The NRL's efforts to keep the season afloat were officially derailed when Queensland decided it would be closing state borders to counteract the spread of coronavirus.

Although players are now back at home with their families preparing for the testing times ahead, the NRL is already drawing up plans to hold a shortened competition between September and December. 

League
NRL
Warriors
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Watch: Cheap shot on Kalyn Ponga sparks all-in brawl as NRL plays on
2
Time called on A-League, isolated Wellington Phoenix to return to New Zealand
3
Northland surfers given unforgettable day as they share waves with greatest ever, Kelly Slater
4
Frenchman in isolation runs full marathon on his balcony
5
Rugby League teetering on the edge of financial collapse
MORE FROM
League
MORE

European nations looking to use smart-phone tracking to monitor coronavirus patients movements

Phoenix players enjoyed self-isolation in Australia, CEO says

Children of parents with shared custody arrangements can travel between homes during Covid-19 lockdown

US man dies after taking fish tank cleaning product for coronavirus