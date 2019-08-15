TODAY |

Ruben Wiki, Stacey Jones deliver moving speeches after NRL Hall of Fame inductions

Kiwis Ruben Wiki and Stacey Jones have been welcomed into the NRL's Hall of Fame along with five others at a special ceremony.

The New Zealand duo along with Danny Buderus, Craig Young and contributors JJ Giltinan, Ray Warren and Peter Frilingos were all honoured at the Carriageworks in Sydney.

The playing quartet logged 1063 first grade games between them and 145 Tests, claiming four premierships along the way.

Wiki is by far the most experienced, having developed from a rangy centre to powerful forward across his 311-game career.

One of the most revered Kiwi players of all time, his 55 Tests for New Zealand is still a record.

"The boys have been calling me The HOF," Wiki said in his induction speech.

"My nickname of Kava King has gone to The HOF."

Wiki also presented Stacey Jones with his hall of fame jacket on Wednesday night, as they became just the second and third Kiwis to be be inducted after Mark Graham.

"I reckon we can keep knocking on those doors and get a few more Kiwis in," Wiki said.

The pair still remain heavily involved with the game as part of the Warriors' coaching staff.

"It's not until you turn up here and it happens is it real," said Jones, a 261-game Warriors veteran.

"It's so unexpected. It's a very special moment to share it with [Wiki], a legend of our game. Very proud to represent the Kiwis - the black and white jersey was very close to my heart - but also the Warriors."

- AAP contributed to this report

Both Wiki and Jones said they were honoured to join many of the game's greats and represent NZ in doing so.
