RTS replacement Reece Walsh set to join Warriors as soon as Broncos grant early release

Reece Walsh, the teenage replacement for the Warriors' outgoing star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, may be in line to join the team as early as this week, as it appears he is finalising an early release from the Brisbane Broncos.

New Warriors signing Reece Walsh Source: Getty

NRL.com reported Walsh had left the Broncos camp in Sydney and returned to Brisbane, in anticipation of a move to the Warriors.

Two weeks ago, the Warriors announced the signing of Walsh on a three-year deal starting in 2022, claiming he was one of the hottest prospects in the game.

Now, if he is released and able to join the Warriors early, he will be able to train alongside the man he is destined to replace.

Walsh would become a part of the squad and available to play for the Warriors immediately.

"Reece has all the attributes in his game that the really good players have," Warriors coach Nathan Brown said last month when the signing was announced.