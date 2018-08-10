 

RTS is a metres machine and the short goal-line drop out is a weapon: Five things to take away from Warriors v Knights

Brodyn Knuckey
1 NEWS NOW Reporter
1 NEWS
Brodyn Knuckey

After last night's win over the Knights at home, the Warriors are poised to make their return to the NRL playoffs for the first time in seven seasons. Here's what we learned from the 20-4 victory.

1. RTS is a metre-making machine

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has taken "lead by example" to a whole new level this season for the Warriors.

The captain is averaging just over 180m for the season and saw that increase plenty after last night's 338m performance. He leads the NRL in kick return metres with 1,091m for the season and is third in overall running metres with 3,490m.

His ability to produce attacking chances from nothing with his step and acceleration was in full display last night and can be a game changer going forward.

2. The second half curse is broken

Assistant coach Stacey Jones said after the halftime chat (they led 12-4 at the time) the message to the boys was to set the tempo early in the second half and not flounder like they had the last three weeks where they'd failed to score any points in the second 40 minutes.

They did just that.

The Warriors absolutely dominated territory in the second half and it wasn't just with RTS' runs. The Knights were continuously pinned down in their half with sub-40m sets and it wore them out.

At games end, the Warriors had a 700m advantage in metres gained over Newcastle. Most of that came in the second 40.

3. Blake Green is the level-head the Warriors need

The Warriors' five-eighth was at his best in last night's 20-4 win. Source: NRL.com

Shaun Johnson's game has opened up this season but the major reason it works is because he has a composed veteran alongside him helping out.

Blake Green's ability to read the game and understand the options available late in the set was on full display last night, leading to a stellar solo try in the second half. But even before that, he used all his knowledge to put the Knights' line in disarray and free up Johnson who in turn gave it to Fusitu'a to finish in the right corner.

Add in a sound kicking game (he leads the NRL in 40/20s) and the Kiwi club has a sound veteran who will prove a big asset in playoffs footy.

4. The short goal-line dropout is a weapon - for now

The Warriors were forced into two goal-line dropouts last night by the Knights. Twice Johnson went short. Twice Fusitu'a rose up to contest it. Twice the Warriors recovered the ball.

The Warriors have been employing the short dropout frequently as of late and had a lot of success with it. That sends two messages. One. They're confident it'll work. Two. They're confident in their defence if it doesn't.

That latter point is the more interesting one and it could be a big difference in the long run. Coming into playoff season, top eight clubs are going to study that play and come up with counters to it so whether it remains as potent as it is now remains to be seen.

5. It's just a matter of faith

Sure, it's not set in stone that the Warriors are in the playoffs just yet with the Tigers still giving chase but last night's win means they will finish round 22 no lower than seventh.

The Broncos' loss to the Cowboys has dropped them to eighth and should the Sharks lose to the Storm tonight, the Warriors will sneak ahead of them to sit sixth.

There's only three rounds left after this week before finals footy with two of those matches taking place at Mt Smart - a win on either occasion against the Panthers or Raiders will seal it or they could get the job done away against the Bulldogs next week.

Either way, the seven year wait looks over. It's just a matter of faith.

The veteran Warriors half broke the second half drought in style. Source: SKY
Brodyn Knuckey
1 NEWS
Warriors hooker Issac Luke brought up an impressive milestone during last night's win over the Knights and friends and whānau in attendance made sure to acknowledge it afterward with an emotional haka from the stands.

Luke made his 250th NRL appearance in last night's 20-4 victory at Mt Smart Stadium. 

Before the match, the Warriors and Kiwis hooker was given the honour of leading his team out alongside his children, giving daughter Avarni a kiss on the forehead after they'd made it onto the pitch.

The Warriors hooker reached the milestone in last night's win over Newcastle. Source: NRL.com

But Luke's family made sure to make the end of the night just as special, showing their respect to the 31-year-old with a haka after fans had left the stands and made their way to the exit.

Luke joined in the haka and waved thank you to his support crew afterward before he was embraced by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on the field.

The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs. Source: 1 NEWS

Luke played 190 games for the South Sydney Rabbitohs since making his NRL debut in 2007 before joining the Warriors in 2016 where he has played his most recent 60 matches.

Bully brought up the milestone in the Warriors' 20-4 win over the Knights. Source: Vodafone Warriors
'That's what he's capable of' - Stephen Kearney thrilled with Blake Green's effort against Knights

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has sung the praises of five-eighth Blake Green, following his key role in his side's 20-4 win over the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium.

Green, 31, was instrumental in the Warriors' win, scoring the final and decisive try of his side's win that all but secured a spot in the NRL's top eight.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Kearney heralded Green's game management in conjunction with the team's performance.

"That's what he's capable of," Kearney said.

"He's a threat with his passing game, but he's got a lot more to offer when he runs the footy, we saw that tonight."

The Warriors' five-eighth was at his best in last night's 20-4 win. Source: NRL.com
