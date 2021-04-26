RTS happy to move from fullback for Reece Walsh - 'I wanted to play my part'

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck claims Reece Walsh's star is so bright that he would have offered to move to the wing for the Warriors young gun even if his switch from the NRL to rugby union wasn't looming.



Reece Walsh debuts for the Warriors against the Storm. Source: Photosport

Tuivasa-Sheck told coach Nathan Brown earlier this year he was happy to shift out wide when Walsh was on the field, giving the club's future No.1 valuable game time in the key position.



Former Dally M medallist Tuivasa-Sheck said he made the decision after watching just two weeks of Walsh in training, with the 18-year-old making the mid-season move across the Tasman from Brisbane.



Bound for union at the end of the year, Tuivasa-Sheck said his decision had been inspired by Anthony Minichiello's efforts to assist him at the start of his career at the Sydney Roosters.



"I understand where I am, being a little older and not as quick and as agile as Reece is coming at the back there," the 27-year-old Tuivasa-Sheck said.



"I just want to see us go well and I just want to win games. That's that's where my mind is.



"And understanding that Reece has been putting points on the board for us with tries and try assists.



"I was lucky that when I was young, 18 or 19 coming through. I was lucky to have Anthony Minichiello play exactly the same role that I'm playing for Reece.



"I've seen this before and I wanted to play my part."



Tuivasa-Sheck's time at the back is not over, however, with the superstar still trying to fit in as an on-ball second fullback in attack.



The Warriors aren't fully committed to starting Walsh yet, even if their attack looks most dangerous when he's on the field.



He is named on the bench for Friday's game against Wests Tigers, with coach Nathan Brown not comfortable over-working Walsh after COVID-19 meant he played no football last year.



"For an 18-year-old to have only three or four games of footy in 18 months, then to become a starting first-grader in one of our more demanding positions is probably a little unrealistic," Brown said.



"I do get when people watch him come on and see what he does and think I'm a bit of a dumbo - I get that.



"(But) Reece's parents took a big punt on coming to us, so I've got an obligation to protect him.



"Am I over-protecting him? Maybe a little bit. But he'll certainly start some games for us."