Roosters to be without playmaker Luke Keary until playoffs due to knee injury

AAP
Sydney Roosters playmaker Luke Keary will be back for the NRL finals but scans on Monday confirmed he has a left knee medial strain and he'll miss up to four weeks.

It's mixed news for the third-placed Roosters, who are locked in a battle to secure the advantages of a top-four or even top-two spot on the ladder.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in Sunday's 32-16 win over St George Illawarra.

Rookie Sean O'Sullivan seems most likely to replace him over the next month, although utility Ryan Matterson is another option for coach Trent Robinson.

The Roosters are at home this weekend against struggling North Queensland but then play fellow top-two aspirants South Sydney, before a trip to Canberra and a home clash with seventh-placed Brisbane.

Keary is then expected to return for the final match of the regular season against wooden spoon contenders Parramatta.

"He's a huge part of the side. The way he runs and attacks alongside Cooper Cronk; he's a huge part of our team," Roosters lock Issac Liu told reporters on Monday morning.

"But we've got players there who can fill in and do the job."

Meanwhile the Roosters confirmed Dylan Napa is expected to return from his own medial strain in Saturday night's clash with the Cowboys.

Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates.
Luke Keary celebrates with Sydney Roosters teammates. Source: Getty
00:39
Stephen Kearney lambasted his players after the 36-12 loss to the Titans.

Watch: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck responds to Warriors coach's 'soft' accusation: 'A few of us agree'
00:15
Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.

'I'm scratching my head' - Stephen Kearney slams senior players after 'soft' Titans loss
00:14
It was shades of Greg Inglis on Jamie Soward as the Roosters centre ran over the top of Jason Nightingale.

Freakish Latrell Mitchell steamrolls Kiwis winger to score in big Roosters win over the Dragons
00:15
Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust.

'He got me' - Tuivasa-Sheck bamboozled by Titans youngster's savage 'ankle-breaker' step in big loss

Titans youngster 'lucky enough it worked' after sidestep humiliates RTS

League
Warriors

Gold Coast Titans winger Phillip Sami has opened up about his phenomenal sidestep on Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, having shone in his side's 36-12 win yesterday.

Sami, 20, left Tuivasa-Sheck for dead with his effort, with commentators blown away by the fact he "did an RTS on RTS."

Speaking to NRL.com, the youngster admitted his surprise at his success over the Warriors' captain, considered one of the best steppers in the game.

"He's the one doing it to everyone else, so do it to him was a bit incredible," Sami said.

"My plan was to go right and make him commit then step left. I'm lucky enough it worked.

"I would love to have more opportunity to do something like that but I am just happy to be playing NRL and trying to improve."

Titans coach Garth Brennan beamed over the youngster's handiwork, telling AAP that:

"That was class. Roger's a world-class fullback and he probably surprised himself how well he did it and he's the kid that's getting better each week."

Gold Coast's Phillip Sami produced a step Tuivasa-Sheck would have been proud of to leave the Warriors captain in his dust. Source: SKY
01:11
Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

'We're getting better' - Roosters peaking at right time as NRL finals approach

AAP
Not content with scoring 94 points in the past two games, Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has warned the NRL team is only just getting started.

The Roosters went to third on the NRL ladder after their 32-16 defeat of the Dragons on Sunday, in a performance Robinson claimed was their best of the year so far.

Crucially, their new-look attack which attracted so much criticism at the start of the season is now beginning to click - best exhibited by the way James Tedesco and Cooper Cronk combined to score in yesterday's win.

Latrell Mitchell is also firing, having scored five tries of his own in the past fortnight, with Roosters players noticing a difference in their star centre since he returned form his first State of Origin series.

But with the finals nearing, Robinson is far from content.

"I don't think that was a complete performance, I think we've got a fair bit to go on what we produce," Robinson said.

"We're getting better. But we're still looking at a lot of that. A lot of players are coming in happy we won but not content with what we're seeing.

"As long as we stay clear on all that matters is next week and we keep fighting for improvement."

At the top of Robinson's list is his team's defence.

Still ranked the best in the league without ball in hand, the Roosters have let in seven tries in the past two games - albeit only one of those was scored when the match was still on the line.

And while Robinson was far from concerned, he still wanted a marked improvement starting with next Saturday night's date with North Queensland at Allianz Stadium.

"I just know who we are and what our DNA is. I see guys working hard but we defend with heart and I want to see more heart," Robinson said.

"Defence is a system. Everyone has their system. Our guys show it, they work hard. They save tries.

"They do it with heart and it's got a heartbeat. Half of our game doesn't look at it that way but some of us do.

"They strangled them in defence today, but we didn't strangle them enough for what we want to do.

"And that's why we're proud of the way we're improving but we're still short of where we need to get to."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
James Tedesco of the Roosters is tackled during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Source: Getty
