Roosters winger Ryan Hall has been hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for twisting the strapped knee of Dragons centre Zac Lomax after he scored in St George Illawarra’s 24-16 loss last night.

After Lomax had dived in to score in the right corner, Hall appeared to twist Lomax’s left leg, which he was left hanging on to.

The twist left Lomax clutching at his knee and remonstrating with Hall.

