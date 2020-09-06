Roosters star Sonny Bill Williams ruled out of tonight's NRL finals clash

Sonny Bill Williams will watch tonight's NRL finals match between the Roosters and Panthers from the sidelines.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Roosters looks to receive the ball during the round 17 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Sydney Roosters at GIO Stadium on September 05, 2020 Source: Getty

The cross-code star has been ruled out of the Roosters side with a neck injury.

The 35-year-old has been replaced in the side by Nat Butcher on the interchange bench.

The New Zealander has made four appearances for the Roosters since returning to the club late in the season.

The defending premiers will be looking to make amends for last week's humiliating 60-8 loss to the Rabbitohs.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his players are motivated to redeem themselves.

"These guys don't run away from anything, they don't try to dismiss it without trying to improve," he said.

"It was a lesson sent our way so we needed to pick it up, take it, and then the focus has been from Monday about Friday's game."