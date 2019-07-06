TODAY |

Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration

AAP
More From
League

A classy return from Luke Keary and the powerful Latrell Mitchell have propelled the Sydney Roosters to fight back to a 24-16 NRL win over the Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium.

Five-eighth Keary, who was playing his first match in six weeks since his latest bout of concussion, threw the final pass for three of the Roosters' four tries on Friday.

Centre Mitchell who bagged 26 points earlier in the season against the Tigers, turned the match with two big second-half plays.

The Tigers reversed a 12-8 halftime deficit to a 16-14 lead five minutes into the second half after canny plays from captain and five-eighth Benji Marshall set up tries for former Rooster Paul Momirovski and fellow centre Esan Marsters.

But recent NSW State of Origin discard Mitchell sparked the decisive surge of the game to give the Roosters their ultimate eight-point winning lead.

He brushed off an attempted tackle and passed to Keary, who sent hooker Victor Radley on a 40-metre scamper to the line.

Mitchell converted and did the same three minutes later, after running onto a Keary pass and fending off Elijah Taylor and slipping through Corey Thompson to plant the ball over the stripe.

Keary said he felt a little more nervous than usual before the game, but was fine once it started.

"The first half I was a little bit hesitant with the opportunities, but I got the hands on the ball a fair bit in the second half, which was good," Keary said.

Asked about Keary's performance Roosters' coach Trent Robinson said: 'I felt he was pretty good for six weeks off to come back and into it. I thought he had a good game

"Top end for Luke, probably not, but it's a good start."

Robinson took umbrage at the suggestion Keary was the key to getting the best out of Mitchell.

"I think Latrell creates a lot for himself as well, I don't think he needs to rely on anyone else." Robinson said.

"He obviously opened up the game there for us."

It took the visitors just three minutes to cross the line, with Nat Butcher - whose only previous try this season was against the Tigers - smashing his way over after a fine offload from captain and prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

Five minutes later, another former Rooster Ryan Matterson crashed through attempted tackles by Zane Terevano and Radley to notch his fourth try of the campaign.

Marsters kicked the conversion and a 12th-minute penalty goal, awarded for offside against Brett Morris, to give the Tigers an 8-6 lead.

They held it for only five minutes before Daniel Tupou capitalised on a 30-metre Keary pass and Mitchell kicked the conversion to give the Roosters a four-point lead.

Marshall, who was playing his 299th NRL game, produced a fine cutout pass to put Momirovski over and his grubber set up Marsters, but Mitchell had the final say.

Robinson praised the Tigers almost error-free performance and opposing coach Michael Maguire said he told his players he was proud of their effort, but lamented some missed opportunities.

“Just little key moments in the game, they will learn a lot from that one, from a point of view of understanding that pressure game,'" Maguire said.

"It was one I felt we probably shot ourselves in the foot a few times."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers. Source: SKY
More From
League
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
2
Black Caps confirmed as semi-finalists despite Pakistan's thumping win
3
The Australian didn't want to say sorry after his shot took Nadal out.
'I don’t care' - feisty Nick Kyrgios slams ball at Rafa Nadal, refuses offer to aplogise
4
Gorden Tallis couldn't hide his emotions at the news of Billy Walters' first game.
Former NRL enforcer Gorden Tallis cries as teammate's son makes first-grade debut
5
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons in action during the State of Origin Rugby League (NRL) match between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons from Optus Stadium - Sunday 23rd June 2019 in Perth, Australia. © Copyright Photo by Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz)

Queensland reveal who'll play at fullback on the training ground
Warriors hooker Issac Luke in action against the Rabbitohs.

Issac Luke returns for the Warriors for clash against in-form Knights
NZ Warriors Nathaniel Roache yells in pain, as he hurts his knee. The Panthers James Maloney kicked drop goal in Golden Point time, to win 19-18, during the NRL rugby league match between the Warriors and the Panthers, held at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 30 June 2019. Copyright photo: Brett Phibbs / www.photosport.nz

Luckless Warriors hooker Nate Roache's season over after ACL injury is confirmed

Nathan Cleary looks to break the defence during the Holden State of Origin, Game 2. New South Wales Blues v Queensland Maroons , ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 24th June 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Next 72 hours shapes as make of break for Nathan Cleary's Origin decider bid