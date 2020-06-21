TODAY |

Roosters star James Tedesco leaves field after being steamrolled by Eels wing, Maika Sivo

Source:  1 NEWS

Roosters star, James Tedesco, was forced to leave the field early last night, after coming off second best in a nasty collision with Eels wing, Maika Sivo.

Tedesco was forced to leave the field after lying prone on the ground for several minutes following the heavy collision with Sivo. Source: SKY

Sivo made light work of Tedesco, steamrolling the Roosters star fullback as he bulldozed his way to the tryline, causing his head to bounce off the turf as he fell to the ground. 

Following the impact, Tedesco layed motionless on the pitch for several minutes whilst receiving attention from the team doctor, however the reigning Dally M medallist was deemed unfit to continue.

Despite losing Tedesco, the Roosters showed grit and staged a comeback in the second half to defeat the in-form Eels 24-10. 

