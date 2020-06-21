Roosters star James Tedesco leaves field after being steamrolled by Eels wing, Maika Sivo

Roosters star, James Tedesco, was forced to leave the field early last night, after coming off second best in a nasty collision with Eels wing, Maika Sivo.

Sivo made light work of Tedesco, steamrolling the Roosters star fullback as he bulldozed his way to the tryline, causing his head to bounce off the turf as he fell to the ground.

Following the impact, Tedesco layed motionless on the pitch for several minutes whilst receiving attention from the team doctor, however the reigning Dally M medallist was deemed unfit to continue.