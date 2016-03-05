Roosters star Blake Ferguson eyes pre-Origin contract NRL deal

Sydney Roosters star Blake Ferguson is hopeful the club's big-money signing of James Tedesco won't hurt his chances of earning a new contract with the NRL club.

Blake Ferguson tackled by Bodene Thompson in a match between the Roosters and Warriors at Allianz Stadium, Sydney. Source: Photosport

The 27-year-old has set his sights on finalising a new deal before possibly joining Tedesco in the State of Origin team for game one at the end of the month.

But he admits the incumbent NSW fullback's arrival at the Roosters could force him to look elsewhere.

"Hopefully I can get a contract sorted out with the Roosters, but if it happens to be that I move on then I move on. I'm keeping my options open," he said.

"I just play football and all that contract stuff sorts itself out. I've got a great manager that does a great job for me.

"I'm hoping to get it all sorted out within the next three weeks before the Origin team gets selected."

After being named player of the Four Nations last year, Ferguson was arguably Australia's best in their win over New Zealand on Friday, carrying the ball for a game-high 207m.

He admitted being spurred on by recent criticism of his early season form with the Roosters, but relished Trent Robinson's decision to shift him to the wing and partner Joseph Manu.

"There was a bit of talk about me not being in form and I didn't warrant selection. Hopefully I done Australia, my teammates and the jersey proud because that's all I care about," he said.

"Obviously I didn't have the best start to the year - I thought I wasn't too bad. I just had a couple of weeks off with the rib injury.

"Being back on the wing with Joey Manu inside me, I feel like I've started to play a bit of good footy and started to perform a bit better and cut my errors out.